Follow key apologies GOP senators offer Trump before acquittal

After months of using an inevitable dismissal trial as a master key to dodge questions about President Trump’s behavior in Ukraine, the pending acquittal vote led GOP senators to explain why they released Trump from his conduct. Republicans are not expected to join Democrats in voting to remove the president, which requires a threshold of 67 votes.

On the contrary, they are looking for a handful of excuses to explain their vote to acquit the president of charges that he was seeking to take advantage of military aid for Ukrainian investigations of his political rivals. A pinch of GOP senators condemn its conduct, while many validate it, or claim that they need not comment on the allegations of the House beyond finding them below an irreproachable standard.

As senators deliver closing speeches from the Senate, we track which senators lock in on which excuse. Here is an overview of the different reasons invoked by the Republicans to defend their acquittal votes, which should take place on Wednesday afternoon:

Trump did nothing wrong

Trump’s staunchest supporters in the Senate avoided any criticism of his conduct, saying instead that his interest in investigating the Bidens was justified or that the evidence put forward by the House showed only a difference in policy between Trump and the witnesses of the administration who testified on the pressure campaign. They also supported the argument put forward by the Trump legal team that the conduct described in the case of the House is not impenetrable because it is not legally criminal.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said on the prosecution that “the House’s abuse of office article is based on objectively lawful conduct” and that, “until Congress legislates otherwise, a president is entitled to request that a foreign leader provide assistance in the fight against corruption. “

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) argued: “There was nothing wrong with President Trump’s phone call with President Zelensky” while claiming that the evidence in the House was “hearsay” and had no no “direct witness”. “The transcript speaks for itself. No evidence of consideration, of any wrongdoing, “he said.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) didn’t say much about Trump’s underlying behavior, using his floor remarks to criticize the House process instead. But he hinted that the House’s allegations amounted to a difference in policy, saying that the House sought to be dismissed because the Speaker “acted inconsistently with their conception of the national interest, a conception shared by some of his subordinates. “

House has not proven the allegations

Other Republicans have squarely stopped giving the green light to Trump’s conduct and have instead argued that the House has not proven his case.

Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD): “I have carefully examined all the evidence, but have finally concluded that the two charges presented by the Directors of the House, the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress, did not constitute a convincing argument to dismiss this president. ” in particular the possible release of aid to Ukraine and the lack of investigative announcements Trump wanted as reasons why he believes the House affair was not up to par.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) also underlined the release of aid and the president’s skepticism about foreign aid more generally: “The allegation against President Trump has not been proven beyond all reasonable doubt and does not meet this high threshold. “

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) twisted into a pretzel explaining his belief. Because the American people have seen the rough transcript of Trump’s appeal with the President of Ukraine and because President Zelensky said he did not feel rushed by Trump and because aid to him Ukraine was eventually transferred, “the allegations of the House do not amount to the level of an impenetrable offense. “

Inappropriate, but not inaccessible

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) led the charge with this nuanced take, in a statement explaining its “no” vote on the witnesses. He supported the main points of the House’s allegations and said that Trump’s conduct was “inappropriate”. “But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to dismiss the president from office and prohibit him from voting this year simply for inappropriate actions.” he said.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), whose statement about his witness “no” dashed the Democrats’ hope for further testimony: “The president’s behavior was shameful and bad. His personal interests do not take precedence over those of this great nation. But, she said, the answer was “not to deprive nearly 63 million Americans of their rights and to remove him from the ballot.”

Bash the House

The simplest way to dodge the discussion of the allegations against the President was to justify your acquittal by condemning the manner in which the Chamber presented these allegations. Several Republicans have taken this route.

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) avoided discussing Trump’s conduct completely, instead of criticizing the House for its “false urgency to pass on flawed articles to ask for more time, more evidence, more testimony” and for ” the deception of the directors of the House, who are more focused on political power than on fact finding. ”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) accused the House of “intentionally mismanaging” its “constitutional duty” which was “nothing more than an attempt to pre-plead the 2020 elections”. She also suggested without foundation that the whistleblower may be a “group”. people, “and said the House used” manipulative tactics aimed directly at the hearts of the American people. “

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA): “This process was loaded from the start with political objectives and partisan innuendos which simply cannot be overlooked.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) took several shots at the whistleblower, suggesting that he had “spied” on the president, and raised allegations regarding the 2016 Russia investigation, as well as his grievances with the House: “All they did to investigate the president was government wrong and abused to do something they should never have done in the first place.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) struck the House for sending what it believed to be a partisan investigation that did not have the support of the Presidential Party in the House. She also said that “the arguments and evidence do not provide me with sufficient justification to cancel the 2016 elections and remove President Trump from the poll in 2020”.

Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS) The main frustration was related to the mandate of the dismissal officials, whose arguments were “incorrect and demanding,” he said in his speech Tuesday. “I am disturbed by the countless number of times that the directors of the House made senators feel that we were the ones on trial … constantly stating that senators had no choice but to agree with their reasoning, and if we did not, we would deal with the consequences. A veiled threat to define. “