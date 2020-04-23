Follow the fitness schedule of Bigg Boss 1 13 Runner Up Asim Riaz to get a toned body in the middle of lockdown

Bigg Boss 113 runner-up Asim Riaz was a symbol of home fitness. Recently, the handsome Hunk shared a video on his Instagram, in which he seems to be working really hard. Asim never fails to give fitness goals to his fans.

In the exercise video shared by Asim, he is seen doing skipping, weight lifting push, pushups, and headstands. He urges his fans to stay healthy during the ongoing lockdown and inspires them to act. A recently shared video of Asim’s workout will definitely give you fitness goals.

Along with the video, Asim wrote: “Stay strong, focus on yourself.” His fans flooded the comment section with comments such as “Inspiration” and “Health Goals”.

On the work front, Asim Riaz recently performed back in two music videos. First of all, he appeared with Jacqueline Fernandez on my Angie Maine. The music video was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and it was produced by T-Series. The song was sung by Neha Kakkad and composed by Tanishq Bagchi.

Asim Riaz also presented another music video with Kalla Sohna Nai and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Neha Kakkad, and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena was supported on Instagram. Unfortunately for Asim and his supporters, Siddharth Shukla took the trophy home but Asim earned the respect of the audience.

