Follow the Georgia football offseason and expect Kirby Smarts quarterback derby

ATHENS – Georgia football coach Kirby Smart prefers slow play.

One decision at a time, which is made carefully and independently. The 44-year-old Smart makes his decisions with one goal: to win.

It was an entertaining off-season to watch Smart’s offensive transactions.

Smart had apparently transformed the offense within 45 days of the SEC title game.

The additions of QB Jamie Newman and TE Tre ’Mckitty about graduate transfers provided first indications of the future of the crime.

However, it was the attitudes of OC Todd Monken and QB trainer Buster Faulkner that gave the greatest insight into Smart’s offensive visions.

Monken and Faulkner have an extensive background in the air raid and, in addition to his time in college, also carry out overtaking attacks, Monken at the NFL level.

The spring exercises are at least six weeks away, but the quarterback derby is already underway through off-season training.

Once the exercises and fights begin, Smart will likely continue to emphasize the same ideals as the last time QB had multiple competitors.

“Leadership,” Smart said when asked what he wanted to see in the QB competition between Jake Fromm and Justin Fields in the fall of 2018.

“Speaking creates togetherness. So if you can speak with your offensive line, your back, your recipients, the command over togetherness, the command over the offense and making decisions.”

The same attributes that Smart listed on August 11, 2018 are expected to apply now.

“If you’re in the red, are you safe with the ball?” Said Smart. “We got points; Will we make sure we achieve a field goal, or will we take a risk and take a chance of losing it?

“Have you got the ball in your pocket? What is your sales-to-sales ratio? All things involved will flow into these things. “

There are other variables. Georgia must continue to sort, evaluate and develop the position of the players as it modifies and reinforces the basic attack.

It is hard to imagine a full overhaul to be done, especially if Smart insists that there is some form of power element for the game in progress.

Another challenge will be on the offensive. The Bulldogs saw four starters move on, three likely headed for the NFL ranks.

The closet is not exactly empty for the new offensive coach Matt Luke. Georgia returns three of the five Sugar Bowl starters, and two others who are new to bowl play guard Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer.

Next up is National Signing Day, where Smart did some of its biggest and best offseason moves.

Class 2020 outlook Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger are expected to provide two more impulses for Smart’s offensive recovery on Wednesday.

Smart is undoubtedly working to build an offensive that can be paired with his championship-level defense.

One train at a time.

