[followers-are-loving-natalie-dreyfuss-as-sue-on-‘the-flash’,-meet-up-with-the-actress-right-here!]

Natalie Dreyfuss has gained over followers of The Flash as Sue Dearborn on tonight’s new episode!

Lots of fans have taken to Twitter to praise the actress’ presence on the exhibit, and her chemistry with Hartley Sawyer.

Even Hartley himself beloved obtaining Natalie on the episode!

“Don’t miss this one particular. A long time in the making and @NatalieDreyfuss brilliantly delivers Sue to everyday living – she crushes it,” he wrote on social media ahead of the episode airing.

Natalie recently opened up about her audition with Hartley and how it was pleasant viewing an old mate.

“I unquestionably locate it less complicated. I feel when I auditioned for the part, going for walks in for a chemistry go through and possessing it be an old pal was just this kind of a charming shock. And also I’m so cozy messing with him,” she reported.

Some followers have no idea who Natalie is, when quite a few many others are recognizing her from a further CW present – The Originals!

Natalie played Cassie, a potent witch from the French Quarter Coven, who’s overall body was taken around by Esther Mikaelson, right up until she moved on to a further body. She appeared in six episodes of the sequence.

You could also figure out her from her stint on ABC Loved ones/Freeform series The Mystery Lifestyle of the American Teen. She played Chloe in the show’s fifth period.

Natalie has also experienced numerous guest starring roles on numerous common Television set displays.

