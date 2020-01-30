Following are four bold predictions for Sunday’s Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

Sunday’s Super Bowl will not only include some of the best players in the NFL, but also some of the best players in the sport. Kansas City coach Andy Reid, with help from coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, are among the best offensive minds in the game.

But don’t reject the brain power on the opposite side of the ball. Downers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is a rising star and the Chiefs ‘Steve Spagnuolo led the New York Giants’ defense that fueled one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history when it previously defeated the undefeated New York 2007.

The coaches had two weeks to prepare their game plans.

Here are four bold predictions about what to expect:

The 49ers will go ahead, but the Chiefs will be back. Defending the Chiefs will probably have a tough time slowing down what must be a spectacular 15-game scenario from Shanahan to start the game.

Shanahan will certainly have some surprises in this early game plan, but will be anchored around the current game by I-formation, led by fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The Niners used I-formation more often and more efficiently than any team in the NFL this season, according to NFL NextGen statistics – running 43 percent of games from formation I and averaging 4.9 yards per carry. .

This plays into the weakness of the Chiefs’ defense, which allowed for a championship – worse at 6.4 yards per route to opponents who used Formation I (who made 12 percent of the time). But thanks to Spagnoulo, the Chiefs were able to fix their problems as the games went on. Look for the 49ers to determine early runs in the Super Bowl and for Spagnoulo to tackle offensive blitzes.

The most important game back in the game will be Kansas City’s Damien Williams. Despite having only 498 rushing yards in a regular season injured testimony, Williams has had five rushing touchdowns in the last five games. Wait for one or two on it.

Saleh will rightly focus on keeping Kansas City’s speed at wide receiver and tight end. This should create traffic lanes for Williams against a regular San Francisco defensive front, and Williams could be a factor in the passing game as well.

The Niners will press Patrick Mahomes, but will only get two sacks and zero interceptions. The rise of San Francisco this season has come from two major reasons: a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback, and the additions of end-rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. The 49ers went from creating just seven turnovers and 37 sacks in 2018 to 27 turnovers and 48 sacks this year, much of it due to improved rush.

It seems silly to assume that San Francisco won’t be able to put some pressure on Mahomes, even with Kansas City’s terrific offensive line, but lost in all of Mahomes’ excellent stats in the last two seasons was his ability to avoid bags and protects the football. He was fired just 17 times in 14 games and threw just five tackles. His offensive line does not have enough credit. Faces Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz have been hit for just one sack this season.

Maomes will try Richard Sherman earlier and then try to find the Niners corners. According to StatsPass, Sherman had just 57 touchdown passes in 16 regular-season games. Only 36 were completed, for 324 yards and one touchdown – meaning the teams completed only more than two passes per game against him. Sherman is a master of route study and general and uses footwork to get a receiver out of the game. Look for the Chiefs to try Sherman early, knowing that this will be their best chance to catch him.

