Following California’s New Ride-Share Gig, this Dallas-based company thinks it has the legal solution

California’s new ad hoc transportation law has the public opinion on why the driver should or should not be protected more in terms of wages and benefits.

Back in 2010, when UberCab just started in San Francisco, closed a $ 1.25 million seed funding round and rebuilt at Uber, a Dallas man was trying to figure out whether it was possible to share someone traveling the same route at the same time. where were you or was it possible to find someone who could deliver your package?

But this “someone” is not a big company – no, it’s your neighbor. What else could you ask someone in your community for a ride or planning in advance?

Failing to find one, he decided to solve the problem by devising a solution to tackle how ad hoc transport services could really thrive in the age of smartphones, pushing the traditional taxi taxi model out. Born in 2015, RideConnect is a sharing platform with more than 2,000 daily users developing.

But with companies like Uber, Lyft, Waze CarPool, Curb, Juno / Gett and even RideAustin, how does another sharing platform like RideConnect play in space?

Grit Daily spoke with Santosh Krishnan, the founder and CEO of RideConnect. Krishnan calls his platform a “DIY Uber driver app”, believing the platform is safe for its users who can trust it “safely and privately”.

Krishnan, a member of the Dallas Forbes Board, consulted with Fortune 500 companies on SAP projects, helping to design simple solutions to complex problems and provide solutions that lead to automation, cost savings and simplicity.

Grit Daily: How did you develop the idea for a platform like RideConnect?

Santosh Krishnan: The idea was born in 2010, as there were no options for ad hoc transport other than taxis. Uber had just come onstage and at that time, it was a resale waiting time in limousines. However, there was no way to create your own transport service for your people, whether they were your own families, neighborhoods, cities or businesses. I wondered how anyone could share with people they trusted in a safe and private way. This was a problem without a solution, so I set it to work.

The legal battle to protect Ad-Hoc drivers in California

Earlier this month, a new law came into force in California, called Assembly Bill 5 (“AB-5”), which came into force in California, which is expected to make it more difficult for businesses to hire contractors. However, companies such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and other platforms have refused to rearrange their driver fleet as employees of AB-5.

Supporters of AB-5 have argued that companies have continued to exploit contract workers for years because they are not considered “employees receiving benefits” such as health coverage and employee compensation.

While implemented with good intentions, the legislation has proved to be a nightmare for those companies that believe compliance will eventually hurt them.

And for an application like RideConnect, this seems to be a perfect time, especially since there are no direct competitors to RideConnect, according to the company.

“We are a platform where any service provider can offer their transportation-related services to their customers. These providers may compete with Uber, Lyft and the like in some markets, but if we had to find a competitor, A close associate would be Craigslist, as you could try to do the same thing we offer, but in sharing ads. But, it’s not even close. “

GD: With the new California AB-5 Act, you have made a great deal of effort to help protect drivers. Tell us why this is such a concern and some of the mechanisms with which you fight against it?

SK: The law may be well-intentioned, but it can overburden most businesses that affect it. The real solution here is to enable contractors to make real money on their own and to close the gaps on both sides of the employment spectrum.

The Law “Protect Drivers and Services Based on Applications”

Adding to the company’s ongoing battle to help independent upgrade drivers, RideConnect has recently launched an additional initiative called “Protect Application Based Drivers and Services”.

The purpose of the initiative, under Section 7450 of the Act, is to “protect the basic legal right of Californians to work as independent contractors with application-based rideshare platforms or TNCs.

The law also extends its intention to protect the ability of these drivers to provide flexible schedules with complete control over when, where, how long and how they operate, while at the same time requiring companies to offer new financial benefits and protections – something that does not has been done to date.

GD: So how does RideConnect try to address such gaps?

SK: RideConnect is a market. Unlike Uber and Lyft, we provide a software platform for drivers to manage their transport services as they are suited to their customers. Although we intend to provide abundant safeguards to riders, ultimately the role of drivers is to ensure that drivers in their community comply with appropriate safety standards. Drivers will be able to provide these safeguards through our platform at a reasonable price.

The registration model of these companies needs to change

There is no doubt that the pricing infrastructure of rideshare applications such as Uber and Lyft have been subject to consumer scrutiny. In our conversation with Krishnan, understanding the purpose of transfer and valuation of purpose is the key differentiator when talking about subscription models.

“With the RideConnect platform, carriers can subscribe to an accompanying, professional or commercial plan,” he told us. But our founder warned that “these details can be changed without notice”.

Collapse:

The accompanying plan is free of charge and is intended for friends and family or other small transportation needs in a private community where the public never participates. The professional assistance It is mainly used by Uber and Lyft drivers to help develop and build a customer base, allowing drivers to make money without all the pay involved in their daily work. The commercial level are for businesses, fleet operators and larger mission style operations.

Uber has something to say about it too

In response to California’s new law, Uber has already begun implementing changes to its “price increase” model, starting with providing all California drivers with estimated earnings and travel destinations ahead of accepting a trip.

“As a next step, we simplify the structure of our fares to further clarify the relationship between you and your riders and the role of Uber as a technology platform. While time and distance prices have not changed, some of these changes , especially those we’ve been promoting, it may take some time for us to get used to, “the company said in a January blog post.

In addition, Uber services charge for UberX travel will not exceed 25% of the fare and will appear on the driver’s offer card. Concerning what Krishnan said, it seems that Uber also recognizes the importance of ad hoc carriers to position themselves as technology companies and not just as a service provider.

This may just be an excellent solution as it approaches the SXSW 2020.