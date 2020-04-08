Following his two daughters, Bollywood producer Karim Morani is also testing positive for coronavirus – bollywood

Bollywood producer Karim Morani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, his two daughters Zoa and Shaza also tested positive for the disease.

Karim’s brother Mohomed told Mirror Online. “Yes, we anticipated it as he did to his daughters. Karim tested for coronavirus positivity. He was transferred to a hospital in Nanavati,” he said.

Shaza, who returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Monday. According to sources, Zoa, who returned from Rajasthan in mid-March, tested positive for Covid-19.

“Today she tested for COVID-19, and her results were positive until tonight. She is at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital while Shaza is under medication in Nanavati. Shaza will be retested after two days. From now on, immediate family, home help is also being tested. Everyone is under quarantine, “a source told PTI.

Morani said earlier in the day that both of his daughters were under surveillance. “Shaza had no symptoms, but he was positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has several symptoms, so we both tested them. However, Zoa tested negative. Both were admitted to Nanavati Hospital. They are in isolation and under observation.” said Morani.

The producer has supported many Bollywood films including Ra.One Shah Rukh Khan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.

