[following-pm’s-resignation,-ministers-share-latest-position]

Wellness Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad briefing associates of the media about the most recent Covid-19 scenario at the Wellness Ministry in Putrajaya February 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Several Cupboard ministers shared their most up-to-date standing in numerous media subsequent the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister today.

Among the them had been Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad as effectively as Agriculture and Agro-centered Field Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Dzulkelfy by means of his official Twitter account uploaded at about 4pm mentioned that the latest Covid-19 update would be his past tweet as Well being Minister.

“Alhamdulillah! two two additional scenarios of Covid-19 whole recovery and discharge these days. No new +ve circumstance. Circumstance 14th and 19th had been previously dealt with at HKL. Whole selection full recovery and discharged conditions as at today at 20.

“Two extra conditions are even now warded and stable. This is my very last Tweet as Wellness Minister. Thank you! he reported.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin in a media statement gained by Bernama at about three.30pm apologised and thanked all farmers, breeders and fishermen, for the one particular yr and 8 months he had served as minister.

“This is my time period at MOA and I pray for your destiny to keep on boost less than the new MOA management.

“I have completed my tenure in MOA to battle for farmers, breeders and fishermen. If I had failed, I offer you my apologies to all of you,” he stated.

He also prayed the long term would be better for farmers, breeders and fishermen as properly as his intention to carry on struggling for them when he was no for a longer time with the govt.

Before, the Key Minister’s Division in a assertion declared Dr Mahathir had despatched his resignation letter as the seventh Primary Minister of Malaysia these days.

The letter was sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 1pm.

Dr Mahathir also resigned as chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Meanwhile, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the celebration had decided to go away PH and the selection was created at the Bersatu Supreme Management Council at a unique conference held yesterday.

Earlier, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were being sacked by the celebration with rapid outcome.

Mohamed Azmin, who is Gombak MP and 10 PKR MPs declared they experienced still left the party to variety an independent block in Parliament.

In this regard, Hannah Yeoh who is also Segambut MP in her Fb entry also shared her encounter as the Deputy Gals, Loved ones and Group Growth Minister.

“Since currently being appointed the Deputy Minister of Females, Loved ones and Group Growth, I have long gone to perform each working day as while 24 hrs is all we have bought to reform the method and boost procedures in Putrajaya.

“My staff will inform you the amount of instances I reminded all to give their most effective for the reason that we will have to give an account to the persons with the electric power and time we have. That’s why, we function tirelessly even on weekends in Segambut mainly because we do not consider for granted the mandate supplied by the persons,” according to a position update on her official Fb web site. — Bernama