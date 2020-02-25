[following-raucous-welcome-in-india,-trump-clinches-$3-billion-armed-forces-products-sale]



U.S. President Donald Trump, his spouse and initial woman Melania Trump, India’s Key Minister Narendra Modi, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind pose for a image during Trump’s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

February 25, 2020

By Steve Holland and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that India will invest in $three billion worthy of of army equipment, which includes attack helicopters, as the two nations deepen defense and business ties in an attempt to harmony the bodyweight of China in the area.

India and the United States were being also creating development on a large trade deal, Trump reported. Negotiators from the two sides have wrangled for months to slender distinctions on farm goods, professional medical devices, digital trade and new tariffs.

Trump was accorded a significant reception in Indian Primary Minister Narendra Modi’s house state on Monday, with far more than 100,000 folks filling into a cricket stadium for a “Namaste Trump” rally.

On Tuesday, Trump sat down for 1-on-a person talks with Modi followed by delegation-amount conferences to check out and move forward on concerns that have divided them, generally the festering trade dispute.

Immediately after these meetings, Trump stated his stop by experienced been productive with the conclusion of offers to acquire helicopters for the Indian army. India is obtaining 24 SeaHawk helicopters from Lockheed Martin geared up with Hellfire missiles worth $two.six billion and also plans a adhere to-on get for six Apache helicopters.

India is modernizing its navy to slim the gap with China and has ever more turned to the United States in excess of standard provider, Russia.

Trump claimed the two nations ended up also earning progress on a trade deal, which had been an place of rising friction in between them.

“Our teams have created large development on a detailed trade arrangement and I’m optimistic we can arrive at a offer that will be of wonderful great importance to equally nations around the world,” mentioned Trump in remarks built together with Modi.

The two nations around the world had at first planned to produce a “mini deal”, but that proved elusive.

As a substitute both of those sides are now aiming for a bigger bundle, including maybe a cost-free trade arrangement.

Trump said he also mentioned with Modi, whom he identified as his “dear friend”, the significance of a secure 5G telecoms network in India, ahead of a prepared airwaves auction by the place.

The United States has banned Huawei, arguing the use of its package generates the likely for espionage by China – a declare denied by Huawei and Beijing – but India, in which telecoms companies have lengthy utilised community equipment from the Chinese firm, is nonetheless to make a simply call.

Trump described Monday’s rally in Ahmedabad and yet again praised Modi and spoke of the dimensions of the crowd, claiming there were “thousands of people today outdoors attempting to get in..

“I would even visualize they ended up there much more for you than for me, I would hope so,” he advised Modi. “The people love you…every time I outlined your name, they would cheer.”

In New Delhi, Trump was offered a official point out welcome on Tuesday at the crimson sandstone presidential palace with a 21-cannon gun salute and a purple coated honor guard on horseback on a smoggy day.

HUG Receives TIGHTER

India is one of the couple big countries in the earth where by Trump’s own acceptance score is previously mentioned 50% and Trump’s excursion has received wall-to-wall coverage with commentators indicating he experienced hit all the suitable notes on his to start with formal go to to the world’s largest democracy.

They were also effusive in their praise for Modi for pulling off a stunning reception for Trump.

“Modi-Trump hug will get tighter,” ran a headline in the Occasions of India.

But in a sign of the underlying political tensions in India, violent protests broke out in Delhi on Monday around a new citizenship legislation that critics say discriminates from Muslims and is a even more attempt to undermine the secular foundations of India’s democracy. They say the legislation is portion of a sample of divisiveness getting adopted by Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

At minimum seven persons were being killed and about 150 injured in the clashes that took spot in yet another portion of the capital, away from the center of the city where Modi is web hosting Trump.

In his speech on Monday, Trump extolled India’s rise as a steady and prosperous democracy as 1 of the achievements of the century. “You have accomplished it as a tolerant place. And you have performed it as a excellent, free country,” he explained.

Delhi has also been struggling with large air pollution and on Tuesday the air high-quality was moderately lousy at 193 on a federal government index that actions air pollution up to a scale of 500. The WHO considers anything previously mentioned 60 as harmful.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Aftab Ahmed, Neha Dasgupta Creating by Sanjeev Miglani Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)