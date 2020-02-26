following-twelve-1-start-out,-depaul-falls-to-fourteen-fourteen-following-decline-to-xavier

CINCINNATI — Xavier coach Travis Steele reveals his gamers movie of Buster Douglas conquering a knockdown to upset Mike Tyson for the heavyweight title in 1990. They acquired the place.

Naji Marshall scored 23 details Tuesday night and Xavier recovered from its worst offensive sport of the time by hitting 3s and pulling away to a 78-67 victory over DePaul.

Xavier (18-10, seven-eight Large East) was coming off a 64-55 decline to No. 12 Villanova, the fewest points the Musketeers experienced scored in a game at the Cintas Heart since 2012-13.

“After that loss, we took exercise pretty critically,” explained Marshall, who made eight of his 13 shots. “Guys acquired in the gym, worked on their bounce shots, worked on film. Fellas locked in the last two times and it showed on the courtroom.”

Steele’s record lesson from just one of boxing’s most significant upsets seemed to get their attention.

“We get to produce our own story,” Steele said. “Also, we want them to get the fact of wherever we are and to engage in with the sense of urgency that we want.”

They designed 10 shots from past the arc in the to start with fifty percent when pulling forward by double-digits versus the league’s final-place group. Xavier finished with a season-substantial 12 3-pointers on 25 makes an attempt.

Xavier’s Tyrique Jones bought into foul difficulties and had his streak of double-doubles snapped at nine straight video games, a single shy of the university record shared by Tyrone Hill (1989-90) and David West (2002-03). Jones finished with 9 factors and five rebounds in 29 minutes.

Romeo Weems scored 16 details for DePaul (14-14, 2-13), and Paul Reed experienced 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Blue Demons dominated the boards 40-25 but experienced 22 turnovers.

“Once you give them a minor little bit of an opening, they grow to be even greater and extra encouraged and assured,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. “I believed which is what happened early.”

3-issue shooting has been a shortcoming for Xavier this time, but the Musketeers went 10-of-19 from over and above the arc in the very first half. Marshall led the way, scoring 16 points and beating a appropriate shoulder harm that despatched him to the bench briefly.

Marshall’s 3 pushed the direct to 37-24, and Xavier was ahead 44-36 at halftime.

Xavier experienced 5 turnovers before the first media timeout in the next fifty percent, supporting DePaul lower the lead to 50-47. The Blue Demons turned the ball around seven periods in a 5-minute span, aiding Xavier rebuild the lead to 61-48 and near it out.

“We turned the ball around an alarming rate, specially near to the basket,” Leitao reported.

Significant Photograph

DePaul: The Blue Demons are wrapping up a time that begun with great promise and imploded when convention play began. They received their to start with nine game titles and went 12-1 in non-conference enjoy.

Xavier: The Musketeers wanted to defeat the Significant East’s base team to protect their NCAA Match credentials. They’re one particular get absent from obtaining to .500 in the Massive East following commencing 2-six.

Collection Stuff

Xavier prospects the series 16-10, using 11 of the last 12 game titles.

DOMINATED UP Entrance

Xavier came into the match foremost the Massive East in offensive rebounds and rebounding margin, but couldn’t continue to keep up with DePaul’s front line. The Blue Demons experienced 15 offensive rebounds, 8 by Reed.

“It’s kind of disappointing that we allow down that conclusion of the bargain this time,” Marshall claimed.

OUCH!

Weems acquired strike in the back again of the head with 11: 36 remaining and went to the locker space for an examination. He returned a several minutes later on and finished with a group high in points.

UP Up coming

DePaul performs at Butler on Saturday. The Blue Demons knocked off then-No. five Butler 79-66 on Jan. 14. Because then, they’ve shed 9 of 10.

Xavier plays at Georgetown on Sunday. The Musketeers conquer the Hoyas 66-57 at the Cintas Centre on Jan. 22.