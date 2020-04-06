Follows the generation of Black Comedy comedy sketch shows of the Astronomy Club

In the early part of the Netflix sketch show, the Astronomy Club, Schoolboy Reggie, Darius blue-chip athlete, heroin priest Yolanda and Tenisha traveled from Compton to Crenshaw Bodega to buy “Butt The Thickest.” Ingredients for Big Mama’s “Famous Cheese Pieces with Hood.” The Comptonians speak with swear words in Shakespeare’s prose. As they begin their search for their last member, Dis Nigga Terrance, they are forced to defeat several enemies: the corner boys are twisted by Tenisha Butt The Thickest, and Dis Nigga Terrance is prevented when they finally arrive. “They see that this nigga has no money.” It can be very misleading to accept characters who embody racial stereotypes and place them in a Dungeons & Dragons style quest game, and Bodegas & Dragons is looking for something that feels like a black story or white content. But what is really happening here?

Typically, the stereotypes depicted in a D&D scene with Elizabethan (read: “the whitest of the net”) will be the hook, line, and sinker of the joke. But Bodegas & Dragons pulls back the curtain, and white magic is so common that it turns out that the characters are part of a completely white team-created game against the protests of their only black colleague. . Founded by members and stars of the first All-Black comedy group of the Dick Citizens Brigade, the Astronomy Club is an indication of its greater ingenuity and has roots in its predecessors, such as the Color of Life and the Chapel Show.

Thirty years ago, in Live Color, creator Keenen Ivory Wand premiered on a new Fox Network, created with the idea of ​​being described as “black laughing” that would be free to “do whatever it wants.” Wayans, still riding the success of the I Sucka Git Git You Git Git You comedy, tested Fox’s proposal with a pilot who disturbed the network. One of the sketches of the episode, The Homeboy Shopping Network, consisted of black young men selling stolen goods on two TVs. The fox is worried about the optics, and rightly so. For decades, the industry has largely portrayed Black men as the culprits, either to go to bed at night with a stolen watermelon in a movie in the early 20th century, or to stay away from stolen TVs in the news.

Prior to the Oprah Winfrey Network in the 1990s, several Black creators who wrote Black content in Hollywood relied on white networks to deliver it to the Black audience. After six months of hesitation, Fox’s April 15, 1990 premiere of “In Lively Color” garnered widespread acclaim. The show continued to push the boundaries of the Black landscape in white landscapes, and accidentally demonstrated a formula for using Black art and entertainment to generate revenue that allowed the network to rebrand for the main audience.

Chappelle’s Show, released in 2003, nearly a decade after the last episode of Living Color, sharpened some of Living Color’s tropes: Dozens of celebrity-style glamor turned Arsenio Hall’s thigh-sized party into Living Color into Chappelle’s favorite documentary. “True Hollywood Stories” by Prince Charlie Murphy. Watching a modern generation of repetitive Black male sketch characters reveals Black working / lower class people. Eddie Murphy’s characters from Mr. Robinson to Damon Wayans to Homie da Clown to Chappelle to Tyrone Biggums, these characters are attractive to the organizational racial dynamics of society from the low stations they take on in their lives as clowns and madmen reflects the way.

Living Color’s cultural critics Blaine Edwards and Antoine Merriweather (Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier, respectively) commented on popular culture, film, and television as they cast a “shadow” on black gays before the 1990 documentary Yanan in Paris. they did. He introduced the term focus and other aspects of ball culture to those outside the black LGBTQ community. Wayans and Grier’s treacherous femme gay characters may have been based on stereotypes from the ’90s, but their “shadow” films in “critically acclaimed” films were more about film depictions and interpretations as African American cunning characters.

The Astronomy Club’s fierce and hilarious “Good old fashioned shadow-tied” Black Swallow people recognize him as an innovator in popular culture as the earliest documented ball to follow in the footsteps of former culture owner William Dorsey Swann. The sketch opens in a Victorian lounge, where an increasing number of compliments and insidious insults sit behind the Black nobility. A combination of the character art of “Shadow Off,” “Film On Men,” and a similar historical reimagining found on Chappelle’s Show, the black characters are usually placed in spaces reserved for whiteness (e.g., the “Black Bush” sketch). President Bush is considered a black man). Shade Off characters can manifest themselves in Victorian clothing and accent speech, but their tone, shade, and effects are similar to Black quer ball culture.

One of the areas where the Astronomy Club shines among its black sketch comedy peers is the growing screen time of Black women’s comics. There were three women (not including Fly Girls dancers) at the Living Color premiere, and one was white. The Chappelle show featured a list of sporadic (best) female actors in their three-year career. Although the male members of the Astronomy Club range in size from eight to three women, female-centered sketches such as “The Magic Hunt in Black Salem” highlight gender inequality and toxic masculinity.

Collectively, Live Color, Chappelle’s Show, Astronomy Club and Ensemble sketch shows offer an invaluable service to Black comedians who have been rejected by industry giants such as the Black Lady Sketch Show and Saturday Night Live. . They are a voice that uses humor against the irony of racism, often criticizing whiteness using stereotypes used against darkness. These shows can add to a rich generation of Black Comedy as a cultural critique of what we can change, for example, by running out of critique as to who delivered it and what we can’t do.

. (tagsTake) To think