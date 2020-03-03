[FOO FIGHTERS Announce ‘D.C. Jam’ 25th-Anniversary Celebration]

Just after two years and 70,000-furthermore people served, FOO FIGHTERS are bringing the Jam back from Cal to D.C.: This July 4, look at yourself Foo-rmally invited to an all-working day all-night time celebration of the 25th birthday of that initially album that started it all — all at FedExField in Dave Grohl‘s formative stomping ground.

That is correct, that Grohl just one-person-band-demo-turned-platinum-debut-album came into this globe July 4, 1995. And now 10 albums, no significantly less than a dozen Grammys and innumerable trips close to the arena, stadium and festival levels of the world later on, it’s time to sign up for Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee in commemorating that milestone.

In addition to the customary major attraction of a patented FOO FIGHTERS rockathon, the inaugural D.C. Jam will characteristic a whole day and night time of performances by ambassadors from factors all above the musical map of the U.S.A.: From Lexington by way of Nashville, numerous Grammy, Academy of Nation Songs and Nation New music Affiliation Award winner Chris Stapleton representing Virginia Beach, Academy Award nominee and numerous Grammy, Wager, Billboard Songs Award and NAACP Graphic Award winning singer/songwriter/producer Pharrell Williams from the earliest days of the Los Angeles punk scene, the initially all-female band to top the charts with an album they wrote and performed on their own, THE GO-GO’S Born in Seattle and bred in the Charleston SC lowcountry, BAND OF HORSES And rounding out the style/geo-spanning D.C. Jam bill: DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS (Bloomington IN), THE REGRETTES (L.A.), Beach front BUNNY (Chicago), and RADKEY (St. Joseph, MO). Reside Country will generate the function.

FOO FIGHTERS and the pageant organizers are, of program, cognizant of the simple fact that absolutely everyone requirements an occasional reprieve from the rock, and as these D.C. Jam will element facet points of interest like a BBQ Competitiveness, a Tailgate Get together, Rides, Video games and a lot more to be added and announced as the day nears.

FOO FIGHTERS supporter presale will get started on Tuesday, March three at 12 p.m. ET.

Citi is the official presale credit rating card of D.C Jam. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to buy presale tickets commencing Tuesday, March 3 at 12 p.m. ET by way of Citi Entertainment.

Tickets will go on sale to the community beginning Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET.