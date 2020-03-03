Foo Fighters announce DC Jam Competition for 2020 – test out the total line-up

Foo Fighters have introduced that their self-curated ‘Jam’ competition is heading to DC this summer time – you can see the line-up beneath.

Dave Grohl and co. launched their Cal Jam party in San Bernardino, California back again in 2017, and returned for a 2nd instalment the next 12 months.

Immediately after teasing on social media previous month that DC Jam would be “coming soon”, the Foos have now verified that the pageant will consider location on July 4 at Landover, Maryland’s FedExField.

Dubbed as “the most explosive event of the year”, DC Jam’s eclectic line-up features the likes of Pharrell, Chris Stapleton, Band Of Horses and The Go-Gos as performers.

Foo Fighters will headline the pageant them selves, participating in a established in celebration of both of those their 25th anniversary and Independence Day.

Pre-revenue start right now (March 3). You can locate ticket details in the higher than write-up.

Preceding ‘Jam’ occasions have welcomed sets from a variety of the group’s musical pals, which includes Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Iggy Pop, Liam Gallagher and extra.

This arrives immediately after Foo Fighters declared their initially options to celebrate their 25th yr as a band — by checking out the similar areas that they did on their to start with US tour again in 1995.

The scheduled ‘Van Tour’ will see Foos “hitting a amount of the identical places that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trail-blazed in a Dodge van all those many years ago”, albeit upgraded to arenas this time.