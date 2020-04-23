Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins join the huge Times Like These cover

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins’ Foo Fighters have confirmed they will be joining the star-studded cover of Times Like These, which will debut today.

Called “the biggest living room”, the cover of BBC Radio 1 will feature the likes of Dua Lipa, Chris Martin Coldplay, Bastille, Eli Goulding, Sam Fender, Royal Blood and many more who gather in their homes for cover classic Foos.

All proceeds from the single will be shared between Comic Relief and “Children in Need.”

The song will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1, 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network today (23 April) at 12:00.

Fraser T Smith, who inspired the cover, said: “It’s modest when asked to release this amazing single, taking on the Foo Fighters classic Times Like These, with the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and an incredible band of artists who came together to record the isolation.

“Our vision was to create a home version using phones, pans, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trick of an expensive recording studio. We tried to make this single a completely different artistic way, relevant. Today, the lyrics are especially echoing with everyone at this difficult time, and I sincerely hope that the money raised can help unite in a single battle against COVID-19 worldwide. “

Earlier this month (April 10), Dave Grohl shared a new “pandemic list” featuring a wide variety of performers including LCD Soundsystem, Madness and Patsy Cline.

Grohl chose one song for each stage of coronavirus with coronavirus: from preparation and attachment to insanity and hope.

“In order to survive this difficult period (and I truly believe that we will survive it in time), it is important to recognize the many stages of isolation and anxiety and combine them with the appropriate musical accompaniment,” he wrote for The Atlantic. “Here are some suggestions you may find helpful.”

Groln also shared stories from his past in his recently launched Dave’s Instagram account. Earlier this month (April 7), he recalled a time when he was asked to join him and his band for cooking back in 2011.