Foo Fighters fans “tearing” over the star cover “Times Like These”

Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey and Anne-Marie are on the cover of the Live Lounge (photo: BBC Radio 1)

Foo Fighters fans experienced all their emotions after hearing the new cover of the hit band “Like Like” with many well-known names.

Coldplay star Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro and Rita Ora were among the celebrities participating in the Stay At Home Live Lounge on Thursday (April 23) to raise money for Covid-19 relief.

Artists recorded in their own homes joined forces to remove the cover of the hit Foo Fighters from 2003 written by Dave Grohl.

Fraser T Smith produced the cover, while Foo Fighters actually appears in a new version.

Among the other stars who lent their vocals on a charity single were 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne and Sean Paul.

Foo Fighters said after the premiere: “Goosebumps. The fantastic work #StayHomeLiveLounge “Times Like These” after so many years has a new meaning for all of us. ”

After the premiere of the song on Radio 1 BBC, listeners gathered praise on the subject, commenting on it: “Yes, #timeslikethese #livelounge just worried me.”

“Someone told me why I’m crying in the @ BBCR1 live room, omg amazing guys, everyone did it well,” another wondered.

“#StayHomeLiveLounge worked so well that its production was so good considering that it was done in every home, everything worked together. the song selection was excellent, “applauded the listener.

In need of a handkerchief or two, another Foo Fighters fan said, “It’s beautiful, my eyes are leaking.”

“I would issue a mascara warning, but in the fifth week of closing you probably don’t wear it anymore. What. behind. Wait, another one was crying.

The premiere of the full music video will take place in the evening (April 23) during The Big Night In at BBC On.

Proceeds from the sale of Times Like Te will be equally shared between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief to provide the necessary support to vulnerable people who have been significantly affected by the Covid-19 crisis in the UK.

International profits will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

To date, Covid-19 has consumed the lives of over 18,000 people in the UK, which has reported more than 130,000 reported cases.

