Foo Fighters pay homage to rush drummer Neil Peart

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins shared moving tributes to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who passed away earlier this week.

The visionary stick figure died on Tuesday (January 7) after fighting softly against brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush’s bandmates, singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, made a statement on Friday (January 10th) in which they referred to and said Peart as “a friend, soulmate and bandmate over 45” was “incredibly brave” his fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

Thousands of honors poured in for the man whom many considered one of the greatest drummers who had ever picked up a pair of sticks, including Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters. CREDIT: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Today, the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” said Grohl in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have produced generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “

He concluded: “I still vividly remember my first listening to” 2112 “when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. Its power, precision and composition was incomparable. He was called “The Professor” for one reason: we all learned from him. “

Hawkins simply added, “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of the story.”

See the tribute below:

In the meantime, Manic Street Preachers bass player Nicky Wire paid tribute to Peart, as did the memory that his brother Patrick received a handwritten postcard from the Rush drummer.

Patrick Jones, a successful poet who has occasionally worked with the Manics over the years, has posted a picture of the postcard on Twitter today (January 11).