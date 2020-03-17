Foo Fighters postpone their Van Tour

Foo Fighters are the most current artist to be pressured to alter their touring programs owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band have been thanks to hit the road on the Van Tour on April 12 in Phoenix to celebrate their 25th anniversary. But with the music sector reeling thanks the spread of the virus, Foo Fighters have decided to go the exhibits to afterwards in the yr.

Vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl states: “Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The man who wouldn’t even postpone a clearly show when my goddamn leg was falling off?

“Well, taking part in a gig with a sock entire of broken bones is one issue, but participating in a demonstrate when YOUR health and security is in jeopardy is a different.

“We fuckin’ love you men, so let us do this ideal an rain verify shit. The album is completed and it is fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the vans prepared to go. The next we are specified the go forward, we’ll occur tear shit up like we always do. Promise. No go wash your arms.”

The Foos have now rescheduled a few of the exhibits.

Their set at Phoenix’s Talking Adhere Arena, which was planned for April 12, will now consider place on December 5, whilst their Albuquerque appearance at the Santa Ana Star Centre on April 14 will now go forward on December 3.

The Oklahoma concert initially planned for April 16 at the Chesapeake Electricity Arena is now taking place on December 1.

All the other dates will be rescheduled in thanks training course.

