foo-fighters-tease-return-of-their-self-curated-‘jam’-pageant

Foo Fighters appear to be teasing the return of their self-curated ‘Jam’ competition in a new social media write-up.

The band, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, have shared a colourful Instagram article for anything dubbed ‘DC Jam’.

Again in 2017 and 2018, Foo Fighters famously curated their personal ‘Cal Jam’ festivals in San Bernardino, California. The lineups had been often produced up of a number of the band’s close friends: Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Iggy Pop, Liam Gallagher and more.

The new submit is just captioned, “COMING Before long,” adopted by a series of emojis.

The ‘Jam’ in the animated title implies the band could be changing coasts for their following pageant party, and Washington, D.C. would have particular significance for Grohl as his initial band Scream came to prominence on the Washington, D.C. scene.

Last 7 days, Foo Fighters announced their initially strategies to rejoice their 25th anniversary as a band — by touring the exact stops that they did on their 1st US tour back again in 1995.

Soon after a enormous 2019 that observed the band headline Looking at + Leeds Festival (and frontman Dave Grohl enjoy a surprise efficiency at Club NME with Rick Astley), this yr will see the band launch a new album and celebrate a quarter of a century together.

‘The Van Tour’ will see Foos “hitting a number of the exact spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear path-blazed in a Dodge van all these a long time ago”, albeit upgraded to arena this time.