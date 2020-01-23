Food allergies prompted this mom to open a hypoallergenic restaurant

When Sidney Price and her husband discovered their young son’s life-threatening food allergies, everyday life became a bit of a challenge.

Eating out with the family was almost impossible, so she decided to take matters into her own and opened Noble Bird Rotisserie in Long Beach.

“Our building is free from dairy, peanuts, nuts, fish, shellfish and mustard, which many other restaurants cannot say,” she said. The Noble Bird staple is roast chicken, but the new restaurant offers side dishes, sandwiches, salads, local beer, and vegan wine. The restaurant offers a detailed guide to the allergy menu and all staff are required to undergo allergy training, which is not mandatory in the state.

About 32 million families in America are affected by food allergies.

“Knowing that there is a restaurant where staff are educated as far as they are educated is a huge difference,” said Lisa Kammel of Long Beach, whose 14-year-old daughter has a severe food allergy.

Follow Nobel Bird Rotisserie on social networks via Nobel Bird Rotisserie Instagram

Nobel Bird Facebook rotisserie

Visit their website for more details on the Nobel Bird Rotisserie menu and location

