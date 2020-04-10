Food and drug administration warns Alex Jones to cease pitching bogus virus cures

WASHINGTON — U.S. overall health officials are warning conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones to cease pitching bogus therapies for the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter Thursday purchasing Jones to quit falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth clean and other items sponsored by his demonstrate can assistance protect against COVID-19.

















































Jones, recognized for pushing conspiracy theories about university shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist assaults, touted the solutions on many shows very last thirty day period, according to the letter.

The company states that by building these claims Jones is advertising and marketing unlawful, unapproved prescription drugs, which can carry financial penalties and possibility product seizures by govt agents.

The letter presents Jones’ organization, Infowars.com, 48 hours to remove or accurate the wrong substance. Fda warnings are not legally binding, but the company can consider men and women to courtroom if they are disregarded.

An e-mail in search of comment from Jones’ web site was not instantly returned Friday morning.

The Fda has not approved any treatments or vaccines from the coronavirus, and the National Institutes of Overall health says no scientific evidence exists to counsel substitute cures assist.

















































The Food and drug administration warning follows earlier govt warnings from Jones past month. New York’s legal professional general Letita James sent a cease-and-desist letter March 12 demanding Jones prevent selling a lot of of the same phony solutions.

