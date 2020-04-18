Food banks see rising demand across the United States amid coronavirus crisis

For Americans who lost their jobs in the New Orleans-Coronavirus pandemic, despair grows day by day. In addition to those fighting it every day, an estimated 17 million people may now face hunger.

It is estimated that feeding the United States, the national organization that connects American food banks, would require an additional $ 1.4 billion to meet the growing needs of the next six months.

“When you live, you don’t have to worry about surviving, you know you live. It makes a difference.”

The streets, which are usually crowded with tourists, were emptied under the Coronavirus blockade in the city of Louisiana, and shops where locals depended on their income were closed.

Troy Reires and Caroline Caston went to a small church in Pantry after the couple’s new unemployment. They save them just enough so that they can give them to them because they are starting to distribute their own food. I said yes.

“For now, it’s a survival mode,” said Lires.

Upon entering “Survival Mode,” fellow New Orleans residents were forced to seek help in getting food, but they know it is not the only one.

“We need help, like all cities,” said New Orleans resident Jan Perera.

Another woman, Julia Bourgeois, said she had missed staple foods such as “milk, eggs, bread” at home.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Orleans’ food banks say they have provided more than £ 143,000 of food to more than 2,500 families in just one day.

Similar scenes are being deployed nationwide. A National Guard has been deployed to help increase the demand for food banks.

In Boston, the National Guard supports a food pantry line that spans several blocks.

When asked if it was hard to ask the food bank for help, Troy Reyles said it was “none at all.”

“There is nothing embarrassing,” said a New Orleans local. “Someone may get down for luck”

