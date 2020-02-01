Food, Flowers and Fun on Oscar Sunday: A Sneak Peek of the Annual Governor’s Ball

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – It’s an Oscar tradition: a glimpse of the Governor’s Ball filled with food, flowers and fun. Chef Wolfgang Puck is back for his 26th year creating delicious dishes for the event, and this year the menu he and his staff have created will be 70% plant-based.

“If you season it well, if you add vegetables, mushrooms, things with lots of flavor, you don’t miss it,” said Puck.

“We made hibiscus tacos, you know? We’ve done so many great things, so I’m happy to share this with you because I think they’re exciting for me,” said Wolfgang Puck’s Eric Klein Catering.

“Everything we do on the vegetable side comes from California and we get it from neighboring farms,” ​​said Byron Puck of Wolfgang Puck Catering.

As for the ambiance of the ball, there is always a goal that its creators have for their 1,600 guests.

“Elegance, warmth, comfort – and let’s celebrate the industry collectively. That’s what we think they will feel this year,” said Cheryl Cecchetto, producer of Governors Ball.

“It makes sense to bring people together. You know, we want it to be a room to bring people together,” said Lois Burwell of the Academy’s Awards and Events Committee.

Flowers are one of them. This year, Mark’s Garden creates around 400 arrangements.

“The flowers are really beautiful in themselves,” said florist Michael Uncapher. “We make 12,000 blooms from all over the country and around the world.”

As for drinks … the champagne will flow from Piper-Heidsieck. Add to that some 1,200 bottles of wine from the Francis Ford Coppola winery. Also invited to the ball, Don Julio tequila and master mix Andy Seymour.

As for dessert, there are 43 options … 35 of them are vegan.

As a French pastry chef, it’s not easy, right? I will not use butter. I will not use my good dairy. I will not use, right? “Said executive pastry chef Gary Lardiunat.” So you have to be creative. ”

