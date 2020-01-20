Food insecurity is associated with an increased risk of premature death

“Food insecurity” – not enough money to afford enough food – increases the risk of premature death, as new studies show.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from more than 510,000 adults in Canada between 2005 and 2017. During the study period, almost 25,500 people died prematurely. Average life expectancy in Canada between 2008 and 2014 was 82, so deaths at or before this age were considered premature.

The study found that adults with food insecurity were 10 to 37 percent more likely to die prematurely from a cause other than cancer compared to adults who had access to sufficient food.

According to the report, the rate of premature deaths from infectious diseases, accidental injuries, and suicides was more than twice that of others with severe food insecurity.

Fei Men, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto, led the study, which was published on January 20 in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Among adults who died prematurely, those with severe food insecurity died on average nine years younger than those with food security (59.5 years versus 68.9 years).

“The significant correlations of all levels of food insecurity with potentially avoidable deaths suggest that adults with food insecurity benefit less from public health efforts to prevent and treat disease and injury than their food security counterparts,” the authors conclude.

Measures to reduce food insecurity could reduce the number of premature deaths, the researchers suggested in a press release.

“In Canada, measures to improve the material resources of low-income households have been shown to strengthen food security and health,” said Men.

