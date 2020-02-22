[foodpanda-shipping-rider-dies-in-collision-in-n.sembilan]

The Foodpanda symbol is found on delivery bikes in Petaling Jaya Oct 1, 2019. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Feb 22 — A Foodpanda delivery rider died yesterday evening in a collision at Batu 11, Jalan Labu, Kampung Lambar close to listed here.

In the incident which transpired at six.18pm, the victim Muammar Gaddafi Jamalludin, 25, died on the spot from injuries sustained to his head.

In accordance to Nilai district law enforcement main Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar, the collision associated the rider’s Honda Wave bike, as perfectly as a Nissan Terrano and a Perodua Myvi.

“Initial investigations uncovered that Muammar Gaddafi had been on his way from Seremban to Nilai when his motorcycle grazed the Nissan Terrano which experienced manufactured a cease to make a proper switch, and in the method, the rider fell onto the reverse lane.

“The Perodua Myvi travelling in the reverse lane was not able to prevent the sufferer and knocked into him,” the police main advised Bernama right now.

Muammar Gaddafi’s system was sent to Healthcare facility Tuanku Ja’afar for an autopsy, and the situation is getting investigated less than part 41(1) of the Highway Transport Act 1987. — Bernama