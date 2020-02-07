“Foosballers” review: Documentary gives table football a thoughtful twist

In the seventies you saw a pool table, a ping-pong table or a table football table in a few of the nicer houses in my neighborhood with ‘completed cellars’.

Foosball!

Aka table football. That addictive, competitive game in which you would furiously dislodge those stick-person players, try a few nice steps, sort out your defense, but usually just turn and push and pull those handles like a crazy person.

Often with a red Solo cup nearby.

At least, that’s how I played table football from time to time in high school and college and in my early 20s. And I was pretty terrible about it.

“Table footballers”: 3 out of 4

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

After that, I never really thought about table football – and until I saw the fascinating and exciting new documentary “Table Soccer Players”, I didn’t know anything about the world of top football.

The competitive sport / gaming world has long gone beyond the traditional team and individual sports to video gamers and Texas Hold’em poker players, cornhole specialists and axes who make greetings. It goes without saying that a well-known home and pub table game – even something like old-school, no-tech and long past its prime as table football – would have a professional circuit.

“Table football” follows the storylines of six top professionals – including Tony Spredeman, the Michael Jordan of table football – in the month and a half that leads to “The Tornado World Championship”, which is actually the Super Bowl of table football.

A player, Ryan Moore, lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and operates a marijuana dispenser called Herbal Healing.

Then there is Terry Rue, an anesthesiologist who was once a back dancer for Marky Mark.

A third contender, Cindy Head, has had a career in law enforcement.

It’s great to meet these colorful and sympathetic characters and learn their stories. As is the case with every memorable sports film, documentary or fiction, the more we know and care about the players, the more we are invested in the outcome of the big game.

Yet table football IS a frills sport. Director Joe Heslinga and writer Mike Wagstaffe acknowledge that most of us are casually familiar with the game, so they wisely contain a brief history of table football, from its origins in Europe in the early 20th century to the growing popularity in the United States. States in the United States. 1970. (Find an excerpt from “Dazed and Confused.”)

And they guide us through the progress of the Foosball World Championships, starting with a tournament in Denver in 1974 with hundreds of players and a total of $ 50,000 in prize money.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKBun3fsE1g (/ embed)

During the remainder of the 1970s, the table football tour included stops in the United States, with champions taking home five-digit cash prizes and Corvettes and Porsches. Foosball rode high!

Until Atari, etc., and video arcade games pushed the old-fashioned table game to the back of the pub or garbage can.

“Table footballers” loses some momentum halfway, because the filmmakers spend a little too much time preparing the ups and downs of the sport. But our interest increases again when we return to the current structure of the world championship.

Although only a small number of players earn a living (as evidenced by the full-time career of the aforementioned doctor and pharmacist), their collective passion and dedication cannot be denied as they prepare for a run for the title at the Tornado World Championships in Lexington, Kentucky.

Concerning the matches: it is a challenge to capture the essence of the competition when the players are so fast and the action so fast. But thanks to overhead shots and handy images we can follow.

However, the real drama comes from the reactions of players and their loved ones when they are eliminated or move on.

Once in a while, such as when a play-by-play announcer calls out, “If you can block the unblockable, you can beat the unbeatable!” (Whatever that means) after one big game, “Foosballers” has an almost absurd quality, such as a non-fiction “Dodgeball.” But the filmmakers never discuss their subjects or show how much the game has meant for them and their families.

Millions of us have fond memories of playing table football, largely because it is often related to relatively carefree early adulthood. (On “Friends,” Chandler and Joey clung to their table football table like a Peter Pan syndrome life raft.)

For a small percentage of talented and dedicated enthusiasts, table football became slightly more than a biographical footnote.

They are table football players, and this is their story, and it’s pretty cool.