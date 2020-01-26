Foot traffic data shows signs of retail disclosure can speak with smart retail strategy

Each year it produces new trends that have the potential to affect not only brands but also entire sectors. 2019 was no different. Some dedicated fan brands have fallen victim to the infamous “retail revelation”, while others have succeeded.

We have marked the year and highlight some of the most important trends set in 2019 and could have a critical impact in 2020.

Offline optimization

Over the last year, we have seen many well-known brands closing their doors and reducing their fingerprints offline. While many believed this to be a sign of weakness, it was in fact a sign of a very effective corporate strategy.

Retailers, such as Macy’s and Walmart, faced two closures in 2019, but as we dig deeper and analyze specific store locations, we discover a more informative narrative than just the fall of bricks and mortars. Both retailers were optimizing the footprint offline by closing stores that channeled each other – simply removing sites where the main competitor was another shop owned by the same business.

Macy’s map

While some stores may close due to a lack of consumer involvement in the store, the rise of e-commerce or excessive expansion, store closures are not always a cause for panic. They can still offer a reason to trust the long-term viability of a business.

As brands want to improve overall efficiency by maximizing the productivity of existing sites, they are integrating and paying for the gaps of brands that have struggled to stay on the surface over the last decade.

In-store optimization

In a digital world, it is even more important for brands to focus on their in-store improvements to serve the physical customer. As many retailers close their doors and struggle to adapt to online zeitgeist, offline optimization is a way for retailers to stand out from their competitors and boost the bottom line with foot traffic.

Throughout 2019 we saw a variety of signals taking massive strides with this strategy. CVS inaugurated its HealthHUBs, Chipotle repeated its menu, redesigned its restaurants and Lululemon set up a yoga studio in Chicago’s flagship store.

Instead of focusing exclusively on expansion, top brands are trying to improve efficiency by maximizing the productivity of each existing site. In the case of Chipotle, this means creating a new menu that can drive revenue and serve every market. For CVS and Lululemon, it means offering services that will lead to off-peak visits and offer a new revenue stream while creating new market opportunities.

The ability to maximize the reach of each site is critical to creating a strong and sustainable retail footprint.

Megaproject popularity

The growing popularity of the mall’s megaproject signaled a new trend in 2019. We saw a number of developments across the country, including the Hudson Yards, the re-emergence of the Boston Seaport and the Essex Crossing. All three have established themselves as important players in the retail industry, promoting the trend of megaproject.

The Boston Seaport is fast becoming one of the hottest places to visit, full of multiple shops, restaurants and outdoor games. Growth continued during the summer months. July visits peaked at 30% above the baseline average for 2019, a slight increase from the previous year. The intense sinking of the feet in winter can simply be attributed to Boston weather.

The conclusion is that the seaport was able to maintain a massive consumer interest through the ever-changing retail pop-ups and the varied choice of restaurants.

The article Foot Traffic Statistics Shows Retail Disclosure Signs Can Talk About Smart Retail Strategy by Ethan Chernofsky first appeared on Street Fight Magazine.