[footage-demonstrates-raging-vehicle-workshop-fire-spreading-thick-smoke-above-croydon]

Footage from a neighbouring house exhibits the shocking scale of a large automobile workshop hearth in Croydon .

The hearth, which has now raged for more than two several hours, started in the garage at 5.45pm on Thursday (February 27) and has despatched thick black clouds of smoke around the borough.

Inhabitants as significantly away as Shirley can evidently see the dim smoke billowing from the workshop in Lancing Highway , by the Lombard Roundabout in the Wide Green space.

Close by Canterbury Highway and Purley Way are closed as a outcome of the unexpected emergency services reaction and firefighters are warning Croydon inhabitants to preserve their home windows and doorways shut due to the smoke remaining launched.

All over 70 firefighters have responded to the crisis incident, applying 10 fireplace engines called from Norbury, Croydon, Mitcham, West Norwood, Brixton, Addington and encompassing fire stations.

The bring about of the fire is not identified, but a Croydon people have been complaining of the stench of burning rubber spreading all around the borough.

The footage exhibits the vivid orange flames of the hearth growing previously mentioned the homes and precariously near to trees in the residential region.

Despite the dim, the thick smoke remaining emitted by the fire is even now plainly visible in excess of the evening sky.





Firefighters utilised an aerial system to tackle the workshop hearth from over

(Impression: Grace Hu)



A spokesperson for London Hearth Brigade (LFB) stated: “10 hearth engines and all-around 70 firefighters have been referred to as to a fireplace on Lancing Highway in Croydon. A auto workshop is alight.

“LFB’s 999 Manage Officers have taken 39 calls to the fireplace.

“The result in of the fire is not regarded at this phase.”





If you have images or data you can share, make sure you phone 0208 293 2526 or e mail [email protected]