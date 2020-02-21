[footage-displays-guy-mounting-cab-bonnet-before-threatening-driver-with-knife]

This is the minute a male ran at a mini cab at Euston Station and mounted the bonnet.

Police are interesting for information pursuing the terrifying incident the place the driver of the motor vehicle was threatened and fled.

Officers investigating an incident have introduced sprint cam footage nowadays of the incident which happened on January six.

At all around five.30am that morning, a male ran towards the non-public retain the services of vehicle at Euston Station, jumped onto the bonnet and then the roof.







When the driver left the car in dread of his personal basic safety, the man jumped again onto the bonnet and tipped a packet of crisps throughout the vehicle.

He then entered the driver’s aspect of the car or truck, and the driver entered the passenger facet to problem him.

The guy pulled out a knife and manufactured quite a few makes an attempt to assault the driver.

The target was capable to fend off the attack getting taken the man’s strolling adhere from him.

The person then ran off, stealing the victim’s wallet which he’d taken from the car.

British Transportation Police said: “Officers imagine the man in the sprint cam footage may well have information which could enable their investigation.”

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or contacting 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 200002243.

Alternatively you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.