[football-brokers-investigated-by-spanish-law-enforcement-over-‘ghost-transfers’]

MADRID, Feb 26 — Spanish police have launched an investigation into “tax evasion and money laundering” right after uncovering phony transfers involving many player agents, the Civil Guard introduced yesterday.

According to a assertion, various raids had been carried out in properties linked to the suspects and uncovered that “prominent football agents” were arranging fake transfers by means of a Cypriot soccer club to launder money and evade taxes.

“At minimum €10 million (RM46 million) was place back again into Spain by means of the buying of luxurious property which include authentic estate and yachts,” the statement included.

The Spanish press has reported that amid the brokers associated is Fali Ramadani, consultant of Genuine Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

When contacted by AFP, a Civil Guard spokesperson was unable to affirm the identities of those people associated.

The agents ended up section of an organisation that manufactured up faux transfers to inflate the value of gamers and avoid paying out taxes in numerous nations, like Belgium, Cyprus and Serbia.

According to the Spanish press, which estimates sources shut to the investigation, the agents utilised the Cypriot club, Apollon Limassol, to carry out these “ghost transfers”. — AFP