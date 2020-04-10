Football coaching undermines racial progress in Mississippi State

Mike Leach has not yet coached a football game at Mississippi State, but has already undermined the university’s longstanding reputation for athletic progression in a state with a painful history.

After sharing a meme on Twitter of a woman knitting a noose, Leach, 59, was ordered by university officials this week to undergo sensitivity training, including museum visits and “listening sessions” with students, alumni and groups communities. At least one player has said he will transfer because he considers Leach’s apology to be insincere and the university’s response insufficient.

“This is the first example of why I need to leave Mississippi,” the player, Fabien Lovett, said.

Leach, who was hired by Washington State in January, triggered the controversy last week with a memory related to coronavirus – which he later deleted – which featured a black-and-white image of an older white woman with knitting needles. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit her a scarf.”

But the woman woven a noose, not a scarf, evoking the South’s brutal history of lynching black men. Leach apologized the next day with a tweet that said: “I am sincerely sorry if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I did not intend to offend people.”

The excuses did not influence Lovett, 20, a defensive appearance from Vicksburg, Mississippi. Lovett said Wednesday that he plans to transfer to another program.

“We’re in the South,” Lovett said. “We’re in Mississippi. Stuff like that plays a big role in our families, especially black people. Our ancestors were languishing.”

Mississippi State declined to make its president, Mark Keenum, available Thursday and did not respond to Leach’s interview requests with Athletic Director John Cohen.

Cohen said in a statement this week that the university was disappointed in Leach. “No matter the context, for many Americans the image of a noose is never appropriate, and that’s particularly true in the South and in Mississippi,” Cohen said.

Twit Leach is in contradiction with a story of high spirits in the State of Mississippi on matters of race and sport, sometimes amid tensions and concerns about desegregation. In 1963, his all-white basketball team wisely went out of state, challenging Mississippi’s segregated governor, to play an NCAA Tournament game – now known as the Change Game – against Loyola of Chicago, which started four players. black.

In 2003, Mississippi State became the first university in the Southeastern Conference to hire a black football head coach, Sylvester Croom. Its powerful women’s basketball team, with a coaching staff and a roster that includes mostly women of color, has reached the national championship game in two of the past three years. The team was highly ranked again when the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi State responds exactly as it should in condemning Leach’s remarks and insists on training his sensitivity, said Daniel W. Jones, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi during a period when several university leaders barred Confederate symbols and chants. “Dixie” from the sporting event.

“I don’t think a single coach coming from outside the Deep South, who doesn’t have an appreciation for how sensitive lynching is here, is going to put a black eye on the university,” Jones said. “I think he puts a dark eye on that coach. He’s going to have to be sensitive to these issues. And being sensitive is not one of his strengths, on the record at least.”

Jones said Leach was always known as a lax speaker. “And being released with words about some things in Texas and Washington state is very different than the mistake he made here in Mississippi,” he said.

Leach trained at Texas Tech as well as at Washington State. He is known for his innovative passing offense and infatuation with pirate lore. Of course, natural and spicy, he made funny remarks but also landed him in hot water with university officials as he unfortunately balanced his public position as a football coach with his private political views.

In February, weeks after being hired by Mississippi State, Leach made critical remarks on Twitter – and then deleted them – about Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump during his presidential ruling. A tweet from Leach, who is a Trump supporter, said, “As an American, does anyone, really want Mitt Romney on their side ?!”

In 2018, while in Washington State, Leach tweeted a doctoral video that falsified information about remarks by President Barack Obama. Officials finally said the incident cost the university as much as $ 1.6 million in lost donations.

But now Leach has cut off Mississippi State’s efforts to combat racism through classroom instruction, a series of conferences and diversity workshops and trainings, said Margaret A. Hagerman, an assistant professor of sociology who studies race at the university.

Hagerman said: “I think I don’t understand racially symbolic violence an image of a lace in Mississippi that reflects a lack of education about racism or a lack of concern.” “I hope he’s the senior, because that can change.”