Football: Confidence further eroded as Hawke’s Bay United loses again

Five Down and Hawke’s Bay United return to the drawing board to see how they can intelligently get back on the winning car.

Thirsty Whale Bay United lost 3-1 to Tasman United after losing 1-0 at half time and scored a consolation goal in the final minutes of the game at Nelson on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, losing is becoming a habit,” co-coach Chris Greatholder said, revealing that the hosts were well organized and disciplined, making it difficult for his men to break down in the game. week 12 national summer league football at Saxton Field.

In the 27th minute, Jean Philippe Saiko put Tasman 1-0 with a pillar from the top of the 18-meter surface.

The necessity for the visitors to strike first after the break would have been imperative but, instead, Max Winterton threw the ball into the net for a 2-0 margin for Tasman to ensure that the defender’s hard work central Cory Vickers is not lost. at the 53rd minute.

In the 73rd minute, the two teams dropped the players off the bench to counter the heat.

However, two minutes later, Saiko claimed a brace, jumping on a run in the penalty area to extend the lead to 3-0 and worsen the heat on Bay United.

Ahinga Selemani withdrew one, 3-1, after the ball was worked on the right flank and turned to the left for the Bay United forward to bring his total from eight to eight, but his team is still struggling to break the drought.

Greatholder said that Tasman, the skipper of Fox Slotemaker, “undoubtedly” deserved to win the match after exploiting attacking areas and protecting defending areas.

The English import Vickers and the fast Jesse Randall, a representative of the world cup of less than 17 years of Kiwi, made the life difficult to Bay United, in particular the first who was strong on the ball and organized well the back line, he said.

“We didn’t have any bad luck stories today because we didn’t fight well and the opposition so deserved to win the game,” said Greatholder, stressing that it was not like previous meetings where Bay United had created opportunities but could not throw the ball into the net.

As Bay United’s confidence, seventh, had taken a hit with their inability to score, he said introspection was necessary to straighten their fortunes as they welcomed the Canterbury United Dragons placed down at Napier on Sunday.

.