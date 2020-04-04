Boot up Football Manager आणि and you’ll see ad hoardings on the side of the gaming aisle decorated with a mental health charity logo.

Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson recently took to Twitter to advertise mental health charity services in free games during a coronavirus lockdown.

We are offering free advertising on @ football manager for mental health care services in various countries helping people in crisis during the Covid-II crisis.

If you work for someone and would like to know more, please email partnership@sigames.com

– Mile Jacobson (@MileSI) March 23, 2020

Campaign Against Living Miserables (CALM), a UK based charity that works to prevent suicide, has been contacted – and now its logo is in the entire Football Manager २०२०.

Like @FFCNotAlone you have been playing @ Football Manager this week maybe you have discovered some new hoardings …? pic.twitter.com/zrzJ7ZUGfr

– CALM (@theCALMzone) April 1, 2020

“We were blown away by the response we received from mental health charities since we made the small offer of help on Twitter a few weeks ago,” Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson told Eurogamer.

“My feeling is that this wonderful time that many of us find ourselves in can have a profound impact on many people’s mental health, so we’re happy to provide as much support as we can. We’re still open to reaching out to others. The right charities want to get in touch – Especially outside the UK. “

I know we’ll get some eyes on the game ad from his Football Manager २०२०. Since the lockdown, the game has broken concurrent player records. At the time of this article’s publication, 123,626 people were playing Football Manager 2020 on Steam.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be emailed to 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the national suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the Crisis Support Services Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.