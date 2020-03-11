Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Tottenham and Arsenal are set to struggle for the signature of Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik at the stop of the period, in accordance to web-site Calcio Napoli 24. Arsenal have been eyeing the Poland worldwide as it appears more and more very likely striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave in the summer months. Spurs are on the lookout for additional strike ability, having been exposed by the reduction of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to harm this period.

Alexandre Lacazette could also be established to go away Arsenal, with Atletico Madrid set to launch a bid for the striker, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 28-calendar year-aged France forward has emerged as a chief goal for Atletico because Diego Costa has endured a sub-par season. Lacazette lately signed a deal with Arsenal until eventually 2022 but is rumoured to be open up to a transfer.Jeremy Doku , viewed here participating in for Belgium, stays a focus on for Liverpool (Donall Farmer/PA)

Liverpool are established to make another bid to signal 17-calendar year-outdated Jeremy Doku from Anderlecht this summer, the Daily Star reports. The youthful striker has hit the headlines in recent months with a few objectives and 4 assists. Liverpool tried using to safe Doku last yr but the possible move fell by way of.

Djibril Sidibe is keen to make his loan spell at Everton lasting, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 27-12 months-previous Monaco and France entire-back explained to French television “everything is environmentally friendly lit” from his level of watch to signing complete-time with the Toffees. Everton could now result in the solution to get him, with the agreed price all around £12.7million.Mauricio Pochettino, who could be off to Genuine Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino‘s following managerial occupation could appear at European giants Serious Madrid, Marca reports. Seeking to change Zinedine Zidane, Authentic are reportedly eyeing up Pochettino or ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, the Spanish paper states.

Social media spherical-up

Paul Pogba ‘wants new Male Utd deal’ thanks to Bruno Fernandes | https://t.co/i7jogCKfqu pic.twitter.com/17kjxKkrVo

— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 11, 2020

Ainsley Maitland-Niles exiled by Mikel Artetahttps://t.co/IO1YKfH0i9

— The Sunlight Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 11, 2020

Players to watch

Dries Mertens: The striker who is a goal of many European clubs will continue to be at Napoli, Calcio Napoli 24 reviews.

Bukayo Saka: The 18-year-outdated Arsenal midfielder is a goal for Liverpool and Manchester United but Mikel Arteta is transferring to preserve him with the Gunners, the Day by day Mirror experiences.

Paul Pogba: The France midfielder could possibly still continue to be at Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying talks on his future will be held before long, according to the Mirror.