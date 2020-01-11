“Football shouldn’t be like this”

Loading...

An emotional Declan Rice met VAR after West Ham missed a late equalizer in his 0-1 loss at Sheffield United.

Robert Snodgrass said that he had earned a valuable point for the Hammers in added time before VAR discovered a handball from Rice.

Getty Images – Getty

Declan Rice was punished by VAR in injury time for an unwanted handball

There was little Rice could do to prevent the ball from hitting his arm up close, but the law states that any goal scored or scored by hand or arm will be stripped, even if it is accidentally happened.

Blade fans at Bramall Lane welcomed the decision as a last-minute winner for their team, and Rice insists that it shouldn’t be.

“I just can’t get over it. I didn’t want to intentionally handball the ball,” said the England international at Sky Sports.

Getty Images – Getty

The ball hit Rice from close range

“I don’t think it’s just me, I think it’s every Premier League player’s mind – I don’t think anyone wants VAR in the game,” he added at Sky Sports.

“There were so many decisions this season that were absolutely crazy.

“They (Sheffield United) celebrate VAR as a goal, football shouldn’t be that way. The emotions West Ham fans showed there when we were late were real emotions. They celebrate VAR.”

He added on Twitter: “He aimed the ball at my arm?! Where should I put it when I’m in motion? Really don’t get it, spoiled.”

