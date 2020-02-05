Football Signing Day: Morgan Park’s Shon Trail Key chooses Arizona

The chances of getting a Power Five football scholarship are quite low – especially for a player who sat four years before returning to the sport as a senior.

The Shontrail Key from Morgan Park is the exception to the rule.

The 6-7, 268-pound defensive lineman took another step on his unusual trip Wednesday when he signed a letter of intent with Arizona.

Key is the most prominent local recruit for the second of the two days of college football. Most blue chippers in the area made it official in December, but Key needed more time after ending his football resignation a few months ago.

He played youth football for the Cardinals, based on Harlan High School, and the Bridgeport Hurricanes, but stopped after seventh grade.

“I was injured a lot and became a little good at basketball,” Key said. “So I wasn’t really messing with football at the time.”

That caused a lot of surprise.

“People always asked me if I played soccer,” he said.

But his focus was on hoops. He spent a year with Leo before moving to Kenwood. Halfway through his junior season, Key switched again to Morgan Park.

He was still a basketball player, but was thinking about going back to football. Morgan Park basketball coach Nick Irvin helped propel the process forward.

“He played open gym and he was rough and physical,” said Irvin. “I went to CJ (Morgan Park football coach Chris James) and I told him (Key) that he might be good at football because he was tough.”

James is eternally grateful for that.

“I think that was really unselfish from Nick,” James said. “You can always use a 6-7 person.”

When Key was back in football, he was completely in it. He stopped playing AAU basketball to be able to play football and take a crash course in sports.

“He literally didn’t know how to celebrate,” James said. “Getting to know the posture, what my technique is, on what front we play – it was a steep learning curve but he understood.”

It helped that Morgan Park has two defensive line coaches who played in Division I: Demetrius Cooper (Michigan State) and Jareem Fleming (Eastern Illinois).

But Key did not know exactly when he could play, and his suitability was still processed after the transfer of Kenwood. He only discovered a few hours before the season opener of Morgan Park against Sandburg that he would play that evening.

When he received the good news from James, Key said: “I was so excited, it was crazy, I was nervous. I was locked up all day. “

Key’s shares rose quickly. He is a three-star prospect, rated as 32nd among Illinois seniors in 247Sports.com compound rankings.

He picked up offers from Illinois and South Illinois, but Arizona felt like the right fit.

“The coaching staff, they were really sincere to my family,” Key said. “They’ve been recruiting me since October … They’ve shown a lot of love for me.”

The Arizona coaches love Key enough to suggest that he play as a true freshman, a remarkable look at someone who has played all 12 games in high school.

But that would not surprise James, who knows how far his star student has come in such a short time.

“I thought he could be a D-I prospect,” James said. “I didn’t know he could be that high.

“The sky is the limit for its potential.”