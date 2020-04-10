Some of England’s top players will be leaving their living rooms during the Easter holidays as part of a new FIFA 20 tournament kicked off by the Football Federation.

If the actual operation is suspended due to a virus virus outbreak, players will be closed over the weekend – usually one of the busiest times of the season as the leagues approach their peak.

#Footballsstayinghome starts on Friday with 16 players, including Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, Trent Alexander Arnold, Liverpool, Olympique Lyonnais defender Lucy Burns, to win the popular video game.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Fans will be able to perform on Twitter and YouTube FA from 17:00 on Friday, with interpretations provided by leading commentators, Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley.

Other players in the game include Jadon Sancho, Mason Mont, Calum Wilson, James Madison, Calum Hudson-Oudi, Tommy Abraham, Todd Cantol and Ryan Sesgennon.

Launched next week, the competition hopes to raise awareness of the national trust in economic emergencies that will help charities and charitable foundations for those most affected by the outbreak.

Here’s everything you need to know

Where can I watch it?

You can watch FIFA matches on Twitter and YouTube FA.

What time are the competitions held?

The opening round starts on Twitter and YouTube @ from 05:00 on Good Friday (April 10).

The tournament will be held next week.

What are opening devices?

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Max Arons

Reis Nelson vs. Ryan Sessenon

Todd Cantol v. Mason Mont

Calum Wilson vs. James Madson

Lucy Burns vs. Eli Robok

Tommy Abraham vs. Calum Hudson Odi

Jordan Nobs vs. Eddie Nectia

Marcus Rashford vs. Jadon Sancho

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus