Football: Wellington Phoenix seizes chance to win Newcastle Jets in A-League

Wellington Phoenix 2

Newcastle Jets 1

The Wellington Phoenix are back, but this result is far from convincing.

The Phoenix prevailed 2-1 over the Newcastle Jets, the visitors being extremely unlucky to get nothing out of the match.

Perhaps that is a good sign, as it is not the first time this season that the Phoenix has found a way to get a result, even if it does not play particularly well.

They blew and blew against the wooden spoons, but never seemed to have taken the Jets.

Stefan Marinovic made three magnificent saves late to keep his advantage, one of them a stop for the competitor of the season, and the last five minutes were a desperate rearguard action.

But the Phoenix tried its luck, clinically, thanks to Jaushua Sotirio and Ulises Davila and that was the difference, because the Jets could only convert one opportunity, despite the creation of several others.

That means the Phoenix will stay in the top four before the end of next week, with vital time on the training ground needed to iron out the flaws of the past few weeks.

It was a strangely passive departure from the Phoenix, as the Jets did most of the racing. The Wellington team’s modus operandi was quick starts – particularly at home – and they had scored 25% of their goals in the first quarter of their games during the campaign.

But they were shy and cowardly with their passing game on Friday night as the combinations that had worked so well for most of the campaign seemed to collapse.

It was difficult to come to terms with the recent form of the two teams; the Phoenix has lost only one of its last ten games, while the Jets have won two all season.

And the rivalry had become extremely one-sided; The Phoenix has won 13 of the last 16 meetings at Wellington and has scored 13 goals in two in the last four games between the two teams.

Coach Ufuk Talay brought in Brandon Wilson to replace suspended midfielder Matti Steinmann while UK import David Ball also started for the first time in three weeks. But Ball was parked on the right, with Davila in the No. 10 role behind Hooper. It seemed to throw the team off balance; they missed Ball’s pace of work, especially outside the ball, as the former Norwich City Hooper forward is no longer a penalty poacher.

This gave Newcastle a lot of time and space in the back, and it went through the rest of their team.

They had nine shots against two in the first half, and at the end of the game they could have had two goals ahead.

Wide midfielder Jason Hoffman missed the best chance, scooping 10 yards, with the goal at his mercy, after the Jets executed two against one. Matthew Millar also approached the litter, after Tim Payne was dispossessed halfway and striker Abdiel Arroyo was a constant threat. But they lacked a final touch, evident from a team that averaged less than one goal per game this season.

For the Phoenix, the little passes and the keys did not come out, Davila could not find space, Hooper was isolated and always reliable, Liberato Cacace was out of the beam with his crosses.

There were moments, but it was mostly a bit muddled and far from the high standards observed this year.

But everything turned out with a substitution, as Sotirio entered the fray at the start of the second half. His pace made an instant difference, and the former Wanderer was released after careful interaction between Davila and Hooper, before a clean finish.

The Phoenix appeared to come to life, but was not completely convinced and their advance only lasted 13 minutes. The home team stopped on the edge of their box, then seemed to panic when they lost the ball, and Arroyo’s arrival was surefire, after being the first to rebound.

To the credit of the home team, they responded almost instantly, Davila finding the corner with an accurate strike, after a shot from Alex Rufer bounced in his path.

A nice reaction from Marinovic kept the Phoenix in the lead, before a pretty incredible reflex stop in the last minutes, from a bloody half-volley sealed the points.

Wellington Phoenix 2 (J Sotirio 53, U Davila 69)

Newcastle Jets 1 (At Arroyo 66)

