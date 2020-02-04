For a second it sounded like we were all state media

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

Minister of Cultural Heritage Steven Guilbeault At the weekend, he learned that his portfolio is a minefield and his job is to be a human mine-finder. Guilbeault informed CTV’s Question Time that the new rules would force media organizations to apply for a license as part of a major overhaul of broadcasting and telecommunications laws.

This triggered alarm bells everywhere – the news media did not contradict the official regulations – and Guilbeault was the first to clarify his Sunday statement yesterday morning. He said he was not referring to news media, but to creators and distributors of cultural content. In fact, the body that recommended the new rules explicitly excluded “alphanumeric message content” Erin O’Toole and Michelle Rempel Garnerwho immediately condemned the perceived exceedance are not convinced.

The extension of authorization for MAID should not be rushed: Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould Macleans has come together to urge caution as the federal government considers extending Canadian medical deaths law beyond those for whom death is “reasonably foreseeable” in the future. A Quebec court ruling forced the government’s hand and set a tight schedule for the law to be amended – but Philpott and Wilson-Raybould (former ministers of health and justice when the law was drafted) still raised questions about the correct legal nature Balance cannot be hastily released.

Many doctors are ready to speed up the natural process of dying, as they traditionally have the task of alleviating suffering. However, there is a qualitative and ethical difference between the acceleration of a death that is already approaching and the end of a life that is expected to continue. This is not a small gap. It is up to the legislator to assess the possible impact on clinicians and their willingness to participate in a broader framework for assisted dying.

trade Minister Mary Ng traveled to Africa for a weeklong three-country tour. Ng will attend a mining conference in South Africa and then tour Ethiopia and Kenya with Canadian clean tech companies. In Ethiopia, Ng will join the prime minister Justin Trudeauwho will attend the African Union Summit. Trudeau will also travel to Senegal. But there is a subtext here.

The Prime Minister is keen to win a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Canada used to win about two years once a decade, but has not been at this table since 2001. African voices are seen as the key to winning against Canada Norway and Ireland, Canada competition for a seat in Western Europe and other countries. (The “others” also include Australia, New Zealand and Israel.)

Plans to move healthy Canadians to the quarantine city are coming together Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel outbreak of the coronavirus in China. There is no set schedule for the evacuation, but federal officials said 280 Canadian passport holders and 24 others have applied for a place on a charter flight. Those who get a seat are flown to CFB Trenton, where they are separated and monitored for 14 days before they can return home. Chinese officials will allow permanent residents of Canada with children to board the flight.

Two sources “close to the prime minister,” told CBC News that Teck Resources’ $ 20 billion oil sands project could be given the green light under great conditions: Alberta must pass a law that would force the province to strike Net zero CO2 emissions By 2050. As if on cue, Teck published its plan yesterday to – wait for it – to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2050.

The Privy Council OfficeNot surprisingly, respondents are regularly asked to put focus groups together to test the nation’s pulse. A recent report published online, based on polls from last summer, looks at liberal climate policy. Focus groups in Mississauga, Ontario, Barrie, Ontario, Miramichi, NB and Winnipeg were skeptical and confused about how Federal price on carbon actually works. But they all supported them Ban on plastics This is in the works.

This will make headlines: The Parliamentary Budget Office will publish a report today with the unsexy title: “Review of the tax and distribution analysis of the federal carbon pricing system”. Somehow, the PBO never has to work too hard to get anyone’s attention, especially when the climate file is under the microscope.

Pre-budget smorgasbord: The House of Representatives finance committee will spend most of the day listening to people who point out budget priorities to Ottawa: firefighters, retirees, students, accountants, Carleton University professor Ian Lee, cities, the C.D. Howe Institute, car dealers, hotel operators and many more. It is Christmas in February.