For actors, the SAG awards are the only ones that count

The nominees for the 92nd annual Oscars were announced today and, as usual, there have been some very serious insults as well as annoying issues about lack of diversity and sexism.

And the gold bullets presented earlier this month weren’t all that much improved.

When it comes to the award, it shows that the achievement of honor in action, the only ceremony of any weight, is the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

# 1 – Gold bullets are executed by the press, not the public

Let’s start with the Golden Globe Awards, voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPA). The HPA is a nonprofit organization of journalists and photographers reporting on the US entertainment industry’s interests and interests. for the media mainly outside the US

But what I’m not sure is why every entertainment professional should place any value on what the media thinks. Let me say that, incidentally, because I am both an actor and a journalist. And I feel sure that the two things are profoundly different entities.

And while the supplement is nice, it doesn’t mean that the media should feel like they have some space validating the talent of an actor or director.

When there are awards for journalists and / or photographers cast by actors, then we can talk.

# 2 – The Oscars are performed by a committee of members, not the public

The Oscar winners are decided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences committee’s resolutions.

To win membership in the Academy, you have to get an extremely coveted, highly secret invitation from the Board – but what we know for sure is that the roster is made up of ‘movie professionals’, reassuring.

What we also know is that by 2016, the Academy was virtually ALL white men. Shocker. A 2012 study revealed that members of the Academy were:

94% white,

77% of men,

86% over 50 years of age and

Average age 62 years.

See the problem here? Of the 43 boards, only six were women.

After numerous complaints, the Academy has decided to make a change to the roster and diversity statistics has increased significantly.

But – why should the Academy have required the incidents? I’m still not impressed, as most of the Oscar nominees are still mostly white and male, each year.

# 3 – The SAG Awards are arguably the only field of action

The Guild Actors Guild Awards (SAG), however, are a different animal, because these “animals” all root for each other.

The winners of the SAG Awards, to be announced in a few days on January 19, will be voted on by the cast and ONLY players. Anyone who has reached the professional level that earns a “SAG-AFTRA” card has the right to vote for their colleagues in any category.

All votes have passed the same tests and tests as the candidate bodies. It was most likely through similar educational and exhaustive listening processes.

Everyone in the SAG Awards room has really earned their right to be there every year, and when an actor accepts an award from his fellow artists of the same medium, that means something.

It is not a bad idea to apply a level playing field, because as it stands, these awards show that it is not really for the general public … it is for the inner glory of Hollywood.