For an ‘unknown’ show before the start and shooting with Saif Ali Khan

Annup Soni, who debuted her web last year, says she is at a fun stage in her career where she is enjoying experimenting. The actor joined Koimoi for a special chat and opened up his other projects which include Netflix’s Baahubali: The Beijing and a web show with Saif Ali Khan that looks like his Amazon Prime Video Out Deli.

When Annup Singh joined us for a special conversation Instagram Live, He talked about a lot of things, including his years of work and his future projects.

Asked what is next for the actor, he said, “I have taken a few projects in 2019, fortunately they are on the major platform which includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and Hotstar each. All three were supposed to be released, but now the lockdown has postponed everything. Because there are still some things to do. “

When we asked her to share some more details, the actor obliged and talked about her Netflix show Baahubali: Before the Beginning. The show announced last year by the streaming company is based on the book Rise of Shivagami and will star Mrinal Thakur in the main film.

“I can’t divulge more information about the show than I am under contract. But I can name a show that is Netflix’s Baahubali project. The movie plays the predecessor of the movie, and its title is Baahubali: Big the Beginning. It’s the same team, the same person. I’m playing an important part, this is not a long program, – ep will be episodes. Rama did not. So here is the drama set in the fantasy world, look, costume, it was fun, “said Annoop Soni.

The actor signed on with Saif Ali Khan at an event but did not disclose the show’s name. For the uninitiated, Saif is leading the prime video show Dilly. When asked if it was Dilli, Annoop chose to remain silent and gave a smile.

He said, “I could not even name the program but it is with Saif Ali Khan and he had a wonderful shooting of this movie.”

