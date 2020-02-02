For Black History Month, The Color Purple returns to the movies

Color Purple will hit theaters for the first time in decades. Photo: Fathom Events

“I think it pisses off God when you go through the purple color in a field and don’t notice it,” says Shug Avery at a defining moment in one of the best movies of all time, which was adapted from one of the best books already.

Stephen Spielberg’s masterful adaptation of Alice Walker’s award-winning Pulitzer novel, The Color Purple, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year and will be screened in theaters across the country during Black History Month.

The epic film, which introduced moviegoers to Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey around the world, has not been seen on the big screen for more than three decades.

On February 23, Fathom Events – in collaboration with Turner Classic Movies – brings the story to the new generation of moviegoers as well as those who fondly remember seeing it in theaters in 1985.

The film – which takes place in rural Georgia in the early 1900s – revolves around the character of Celie, whose quest for fulfillment in a world closed to her becomes a triumph of pain overshadowed by joy.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Color Purple has also performed with Danny Glover, Margaret Avery, Rae Dawn Chong, Akosua Busia, William Pugh, Desreta Jackson, Laurence Fishburne and Adolph Caesar.

Quincy Jones served as the film’s product and supervised his music.

The film was acclaimed with 11 Oscar nominations, but has come under fire for perpetuating stereotypes and negative portrayals of black men.

Some critics have argued that the black director would have been better able to direct the heavy subject of incest, domestic violence, rape, lesbianism and racism.

Even despite protests from NAACP, The Color Purple continued to be a huge money maker, totaling $ 142 million on a budget of $ 15 million.

20 years after its release, Winfrey joined Broadway producers Scott Sanders and Carol Fineman to stage the enduring story of a Broadway musical with LaChanze, Kingley Leggs, Felicia P. Fields, Brandon Victor Dixon, Elisabeth Withers Mendes and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Songwriter Earth, Wind & Fire Allee Willis, Brenda Russell and Stephen Bray designed the unforgettable songs from the production led by Gary Griffin, in which American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino will also make his Broadway debut before to close in 2008.

In 2015, Tony Doyle’s award-winning revival of The Color Purple opened on The Great White Way, marking the debut of Oscar winner Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Orange Is new black star Danielle C. Brooks and new arrivals Patrice Covington , Carla R. Stewart and Akron Watson.

Sanders, Winfrey, Spielberg and Jones plans to have the music version on the big screen in the near future.

But until then, fans will savor the experience of the original.

For the unforgettable rebirth of the film on the big screen, TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will provide new comments and a glimpse of his production and legacy.

