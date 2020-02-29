for-boris-johnson,-britain’s-child-increase-begins-at-ten-downing

%MINIFYHTML93286c5c596d190b632e698421c708b111%
LONDON – Of all the fantastic information that Key Minister Boris Johnson promised would circulation from Brexit, a person of the most outrageous was a toddler increase. But at the very least in his possess situation, Mr. Johnson has kept that assure.
The 55-yr-outdated primary minister and his partner, Carrie Symonds, 31, said Saturday that they had engaged and ended up expecting a boy or girl in early summer months. A spokeswoman for the few instructed the BBC that they ended up “quite joyful,quot to share the information.
Johnson will be the initially key minister due to the fact Tony Blair has a son even though residing on 10 Downing Avenue. Blair and his spouse, Cherie, had a son, Leo, even though they were being there in 2000.
Johnson and Symonds have been the 1st solitary pair to shift to the prime minister’s home. The lady will be the initially for Ms. Symonds, former head of communications for the Conservative Party of Mr. Johnson.
For the 2 times married Mr. Johnson, whose non-public lifetime is as messy as his look, the news that he is turning into a father once again motivated an assault of affable humor on social networks. With four small children from their 2nd relationship and potentially at minimum a person from an extramarital affair, the exact amount of Mr. Johnson’s progeny stays somewhat mysterious.
“Congratulations Boris Johnson for his fifth or sixth boy or girl,” claimed a wit on Twitter. “Congratulations to Boris Johnson for his 4th, 8th or 17th son,” explained yet another.
All through a radio job interview in 2019, Johnson refused to say how numerous children he had. He also diverted a dilemma about no matter whether he and Mrs. Symonds, with whom he had been romantically relevant since very last year, prepared to commence a household.
But he was enthusiastically thrilled in another job interview about the helpful outcomes that leaving the European Union would have on Britain’s start amount. He predicted that Brexit would trigger an boost in births comparable to what he claimed happened when London hosted the Olympic Games in 2012, when he was the mayor of the town.
“Cupid’s darts will fly as soon as we complete Brexit,” he explained in an job interview with the London Sunday Periods past 12 months. “Romance will flourish all over the country. There was one right after the Olympic Games, as I properly prophesied in a speech in 2012. “