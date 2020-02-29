for-boris-johnson,-britain’s-child-increase-begins-at-ten-downing

LONDON – Of all the fantastic information that Key Minister Boris Johnson promised would circulation from Brexit, a person of the most outrageous was a toddler increase. But at the very least in his possess situation, Mr. Johnson has kept that assure.

The 55-yr-outdated primary minister and his partner, Carrie Symonds, 31, said Saturday that they had engaged and ended up expecting a boy or girl in early summer months. A spokeswoman for the few instructed the BBC that they ended up “quite joyful,quot to share the information.

Johnson will be the initially key minister due to the fact Tony Blair has a son even though residing on 10 Downing Avenue. Blair and his spouse, Cherie, had a son, Leo, even though they were being there in 2000.

Johnson and Symonds have been the 1st solitary pair to shift to the prime minister’s home. The lady will be the initially for Ms. Symonds, former head of communications for the Conservative Party of Mr. Johnson.