[For briefing, media presented obtain into Istana Negara sans gown code]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[for-briefing,-media-presented-obtain-into-istana-negara-sans-gown-code]

Tuesday, 25 Feb 2020 01: 23 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Comptroller of the Royal Household and Domestic, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin speaks throughout a briefing at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. ― Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Media practitioners had been provided entry into Istana Negara nowadays for a exclusive briefing on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s job interview of every single MP to identify who commands the bulk to be key minister.

This is the 1st time these kinds of a briefing has been held by the palace, without the common dress code of either regular wear or lounge accommodate for attendees and people.

Media customers were authorized in at about 12pm, with the briefing by the Comptroller of the Royal Spouse and children and Home, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Yesterday, the palace had offered fried hen from KFC as foodstuff for reporters covering the ongoings right here.

Media practitioners ended up authorized into Istana Negara nowadays devoid of the typical costume code of either traditional don or lounge fit for friends and website visitors. ― Image by Radzi Razak