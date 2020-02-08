For chef Yoko Higuchi, honesty is the best policy

Chef Yoko Higuchi knows what it takes to put Fukushima Prefecture’s agricultural produce back on the menu: honesty. “My customers trust that I not only give them good food, but that it contains what I say, that it comes from where I say it,” she says. “If I lie, I harm them and the people here.”

“Here” for Higuchi is Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. Nihonmatsu, Fukushima’s eighth largest city, is just over 80 kilometers northwest of Fukushima’s crippled No. 1 nuclear power plant. As it was directly in the beam path when the system exploded in 2011, the decontamination and monitoring activities will continue. As a result, producers in the region remain concerned and fear for the safety of their products.

Higuchi uses organically grown or non-pesticide products and rice, and tests information on all the products and ingredients she uses in her cooking classes and events. Her commitment to organic products dates back to the early 1990s, when she first graduated from the Tokyo Culinary and Confectionery Arts Academy during her one-year stay in a hotel in Alsace, France.

Higuchi was impressed by the quality of the French farmers, but also by their ethos. “Organic farming is environmentally friendly,” says Higuchi, “but I was really impressed with the consideration of everything that lives on earth.” After returning to Tokyo, Higuchi finally opened the French restaurant Soleil, which focused on organic ingredients.

Raising hopes of recovery: the horse design of rice plants for the Soma Tambo Art Project 2018 is visible in a field in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, until early summer. | Courtesy of the SOMA TAMBO ART PROJECT

Although her current residence may seem strange to a cook trained in classic French cooking techniques, Higuchi sees this as the logical result of a series of events, the first of which took place on March 11, 2011.

Higuchi ran errands in Tokyo when the 9.0 magnitude quake broke out. “There was no shock in Tokyo during the Kobe earthquake (1995),” she recalls. “It didn’t affect my life. This time it was different.

“Fukushima was one of the main places where my products came from,” she continues. “These farmers were part of the foundation of my work (as a cook).”

She joined the 500,000 volunteers who flocked to Tohoku in the first months after the disaster and became part of La Caravane Bon Appetit, a group of French and Japanese chefs dedicated to feeding people in Fukushima Prefecture in 2012. A few years later, when the architect Kinya Maruyama, a friend of her family, asked her to help cook for the volunteers who attended the Soma Tambo Art Project, Higuchi readily agreed.

The annual project started in 2014, the first year rice could be grown in affected areas. It is about planting different types of rice in a pattern so that they grow into an image when they grow. This is to strengthen local morale and draw attention to the region positively.

As she got more involved, Higuchi realized that Fukushima needed more than volunteers and sporadic events. Despite local and national efforts, around 45,000 people left the prefecture in the first two years after the disaster. She argued that after a real recovery, people were forced to do business and work in the ports and in the fields. Higuchi decided to defy the trend and finally moved from Tokyo in 2017.

“I was thinking about moving to the country anyway,” says Higuchi. “Life would be slower and the cost of living lower.” Her restaurant, Soleil, was a mixed blessing: she loved being her own chef, but the long hours and financial pressure took her toll. “The stress was incredible,” she says. “I was exhausted.”

She closed Soleil and began in February 2017 with the Yuki no Sato Towa Hometown Development Council, a local organization founded in 2005 to promote regional development through organic farming.

Today, Higuchi works with local organic farmers to make products such as Satoyama Hamburger Vegetable Sauce from the stored vegetables for sale in nearby Michinoeki (street station). Higuchi is also developing plans for a processing plant. It also offers cooking classes for residents and visitors that teach French cooking techniques, but also how to make informed food choices.

Ultimately, Higuchi believes that Fukushima Prefecture producers and producers deserve an objective consumer assessment.

“I am concerned about the harm caused by rumors and the lack of accurate information. All food sold in Fukushima Prefecture is checked for radiation. However, consumers must also consider the use of pesticides, fertilizers and additives. I respect their decisions, but they should be informed, ”she says.

“I want people to be able to choose what they want to eat, not just the ingredients and the dishes, but also the safety.”

