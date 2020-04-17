For example, director of photography Allen Daviau of The Color Purple dies from complications COVID-19

The filmmaker Allen Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is dead.

A representative of the American Society of Cinematographers announced yesterday that Daviau died on Tuesday from complications from COVID-19.

He was 77 years old.

In addition to E.T., Daviau has been nominated for an Oscar in cinematography for Empire of the Sun, Bugsy, The Color Purple and Avalon, and has also worked on Van Helsing, Fearless, The Falcon and the Snowman and Defending Your Life.

Spielberg said in a statement that “Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”

Born in New Orleans in 1942 and raised in the Los Angeles area, Daviau claimed that seeing color television at the age of 12 began his fascination with light and photography technology.

Allen Daviau (1942-2020)

“In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film AMBLIN ‘. Allen was a wonderful artist, but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his goal. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being. “

-Steven Spielberg pic.twitter.com/00wLjSfFRN

– @ Amblin

He said he worked in camera stores and film labs to hone his skills.

Daviau blew up Marlon Brando’s One-Eyed Jacks set, shot first music videos for The Who and Jimi Hendrix and also shot photos for The Monkees.

Meet Spielberg in 1967 and discover their shared love for films, with Daviau working on one of the famous director’s first short films.

Numerous Hollywood artists paid homage to Daviau on social media.

This breaks my heart. I worked with Allen on Barry Levinson’s film, Avalon. He was a gentleman, extremely gifted and one of the kindest people I have ever known. 💔 Filmmaker Allen Daviau dies of COVID-19 at 77 https://t.co/pKdzHkEfkq via @variety

– @ Elizbethperkins

RIP OFF. Allen Daviau. Allen was the brilliant filmmaker of Defending Your Life. He was also a legend for other films such as E.T., The Color Purple ,, Bugsy, and so on. He passed by Covid-19 yesterday. He was truly one of the greats of his profession.

– @ Albert Brooks

I just heard that my friend Allen Daviau died of Covid-19. I got to work with him in the film, WITHOUT FEAR. He was such a sweet man and an incredible cinematographer. It brought so much to the “party”. We will miss him like this.

– @ TheJeffBridges