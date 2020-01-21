For her 74th birthday, Reese Witherspoon sings with Dolly Parton

In honor of the 74th birthday of country music queen Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon has shared a touching tribute.

On Instagram, The Morning Show actress released a video of the couple that sang the star’s ‘Coat Of Many Colors’ in 1986 while Parton played on her blinding guitar.

“Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton!” The 43-year-old wrote next to the clip on Instagram, in which she appears shooting star.

“I have dreamed of meeting Dolly since I was a little girl – her talent has been limitless, from her singing to her songwriting skills,” she continued. “And can we talk about her amazing sense of style ?! So much love and respect for this woman!”

The couple originally came together to sing the tune on Witherspoon’s Netflix talk show Shine On With Reese.

Although Witherspoon shows the birthday boy in complete awe, it seems that the couple feels each other.

In 2018, Parton Taste of Country said that she and the Big Little Lies star have a long history.

“I’ve known her all my life,” Parton told the publication.

“I’ve known her for years – she’s also a country girl. She’s a Nashville girl, she grew up with my music.”

In a later interview with US ELLE magazine, she confirmed that she had hoped Witherspoon would play her in a future biopic.

Parton thanked her fans and followers on Instagram for her birthday wishes.

“You know exactly how to make a girl special,” she said in a post.

