‘For lying, deflecting, attacking, bluffing and covering up’

CNN host Anderson Cooper has accused President Donald Trump of “hijacking” the White House coronavirus taskforce briefing in an effort to continue his chances of being re-elected.

Cooper made a statement on the Monday night edition of his show Anderson Cooper 360. He said that Trump used a daily briefing to “rewrite history” and mask his initial “irresponsible” response to COVID-19 while promoting himself politically.

“What the president is showing us today is what the nation’s top scientists must face every day,” Cooper said. “A president who is now using this briefing as a re-election platform. The opportunity to lie, deflect, to attack, to bluff and cover his lethal dismissal of the virus during important weeks.”

Cooper also criticized Trump’s attack on journalists and his reaction to questions at a Monday briefing about a critical report on the government’s response to the virus, written by the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector Christi Grimm.

Journalist Anderson Cooper attended the CNN event in New York City on December 8, 2019.

When asked about the report, Trump immediately rejected it when questioning the integrity of the Inspector General, although apparently not yet reading the report, also did not know Grimm or his gender.

“Did I hear the word Inspector General? Really?” Trump asked. “That’s wrong. Where did it come from, your Inspector General? What’s his name? Find me his name. Tell me, okay?”

Trump insisted that the report’s conclusion that the government bears some responsibility for the lack of personal protective equipment for health care workers and inadequate COVID-19 testing was “wrong.” He also claimed that Grimm’s report could be politically motivated.

“Give me the name of the Inspector General,” Trump said. “Can politics be incorporated into it?”

Cooper noted that officials in many locations throughout the US continued to insist that COVID-19 testing remained inadequate regardless of Trump’s claims.

“This is what the president holds, claiming that testing is always good. No, not yet,” Cooper said. “Hospitalization and mortality rates are expected to increase dramatically from coronaviruses. However, President Trump, speaks again today about the light at the end of the tunnel. There is no word how long the tunnel might be or how dim the current light is.”

Experts began to criticize the administration for what was seen as a failure to adequately test the virus in the first months after it appeared. After the crisis became a pandemic, there was a steady increase in the number of tests carried out and the US has now tested COVID-19 more than any other country in the world.

However, when considering population size, the level of US testing still lags behind many countries that see a smaller spread of the virus, while domestic cases continue to increase rapidly. Nearly 30,000 new cases were added Monday with a total of more than 367,000.

Newsweek contacted the White House to comment but did not receive a response in time to be published.