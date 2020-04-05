For Mazda’s 100th Birthday, a Retro-Influenced Lineup

There are eight unique editions to opt for from … if they ever make it Stateside.

Mazda

The ideal thing about automakers hitting significant anniversaries is that as an alternative of asking for gifts, they generally provide up some type of constrained-version motor vehicle for sale. On the occasion of Mazda’s 100th birthday, which formally took place again in January, the Japanese firm introduced this 7 days they’d be providing not one particular, but 8 specific releases.

The lineup pays homage to the 1960 R360 Coupe, Mazda’s to start with passenger automobile, and is designed from upper-trim editions of recent automobiles. According to Autoblog, that includes the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-8 SUVs and crossovers the Mazda2, Mazda3 and Mazda6 cars and, of study course, really hard- and gentle-topped MX-5 Miatas.

Formally christened the 100th Anniversary Exclusive Edition types, these won’t right away contact to brain the lil’ pipsqueak that is the R360, but the magnificence is in the details. All will characteristic a coat of Snowflake White Pearl Mica paint, purple leather-based seats and red carpet, as properly tasteful badging on the fender, wheel caps and elsewhere.

How speedy are these likely to provide out? For context, Autoblog notes that “500 examples of the head-turning Miata 30th Anniversary introduced in 2019 have been spoken for so immediately that the corporation allotted 143 supplemental units to our marketplace, so we would not be astonished to see the most recent exclusive-version models land in showrooms in the close to foreseeable future.”

The “near future” may possibly be optimistic in our present point out. Even though preorders for the autos are presently open in Japan, Mazda United states clarified that a day for U.S. availability has not but been set due to the fact of the pandemic.

Subscribe below for our no cost every day e-newsletter.

Study the complete story at Autoblog