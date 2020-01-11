For music legend Terence Blanchard it all comes back to Hendrix

Loading...

Terence Blanchard has thought a lot about Jimi Hendrix’s version of the ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’.

Performed in Woodstock at the height of the Vietnam war, the song came out as a furious protest. But it also revealed Hendrix’s aesthetics: wild, free, full of sonic chaos and on the way to a new world.

“It was still the national anthem, but it was Jimi too, and it shows how deformable music is and how you can use it to make a statement,” Blanchard said prior to his January 18 Celebrity Series of Boston show at the Berklee Performance. Centre.

After 35 years of recording and touring the world, the composer and the jazz trumpet legend have made many statements. His CV does not have to be filled: he started touring with the Lionel Hampton Orchestra like a child and in his mid-20s, Wynton Marsalis replaced Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. Later came a series of albums as leader, Grammy’s (6 wins, 14 nominations), scores of soundtracks (including a dozen for Spike Lee films) and commissions from orchestras and operas. Last year he managed to reach new milestones with an Oscar nomination for his work on “BlacKkKlansman” and the announcement that the New York Metropolitan Opera would set up his “Fire Shut Up In My Bones”, the first opera by a black composer produced by the company.

Terence Blanchard, from left, Mahershala Ali and Spike Lee attend the 18th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision for AARP The Magazine / AP Images)

“2019 was a great year,” Blanchard said laughing. “It’s one of those things that drives you crazy:” How is this all going now? “But it all comes back to the music and what I can do with the music.”

Awards are fun. Breaking down racial barriers are vital. But nothing beats connecting his art with his audience and our modern moment.

When producer and Blue Note Records president Don was told that Blanchard was doing a groove-based project with the E-Collective for the label, his only advice was: “Don’t break it.” Blanchard never intended, but he knew what was meant.

“The model is Return to Forever, Mahavishnu Orchestra, the Headhunters, but I never want to imitate anything old,” he said. “People who do groove music can forget who they are. Instead, I wanted something similar to Jimi who played the national anthem. I am always attracted to music that says something, John Coltrane does “A Love Supreme”, things like that. “

On the first two E-Collective albums – “Breathless”, a title that deliberately recalls the murder of Eric Garner and the unrestrained “Live” album – the music can be sweet, almost sentimental or furious, spit fire into a country full of murder and racism (see Jimi again).

“Music must always be an expression of what we are dealing with, so what is happening now, the anger and pain of gun violence, dealing with the possibility of a new war, will be present in the music,” Blanchard said.

The E-Collective does not do it justice. Yes, there is a bebop, but also fusion detours, experimental passages, long jams that build crashing crescendos and tons of anger. Not everyone gets what Blanchard wants, but he is satisfied with the response.

“I just put the E-Collective band together and we had a show in Cleveland and someone came over to talk about how angry the music was,” Blanchard said. “But then he said:” If this makes you so angry and I can hear it in the music, I have to reconsider my position on arms control. “That’s exactly what I want to do. And that’s the power of music.”

Terence Blanchard with the E-Collective, at Berklee Performance Center, January 18. Tickets: $ 45- $ 65; celebrityseries.org.

–