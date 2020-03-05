for-new-blackhawks-prospect-slava-demin,-getting-traded-for-robin-lehner-came-as-a-shock

As the NHL trade deadline approached past week, former Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner evidently knew he was probably to be dealt. It was clear in his demeanor and public feedback, not to mention all more than the world wide web.

Slava Demin, a sophomore defenseman at the University of Denver and a fourth-round draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2018, did not have the same luxury of anticipation.

So when stories surfaced of Lehner’s trade to the Knights and Demin instantly saw his title splashed all over viral tweets — he, goalie Malcolm Subban and a 2nd-round decide had been likely to the Hawks — it arrived as a shock.

‘‘I didn’t genuinely know how to react,’’ Demin mentioned. ‘‘[It was the] initially time I have at any time been traded.’’

For the previous two years, Demin’s focus has been solely on Denver, which is ranked No. six in the place with two game titles remaining in its standard year. He attended the Knights’ prospect-development camp past summer time but hadn’t appeared forward a lot to specialist hockey, which stays a yr or two away for him.

Then he suddenly identified himself a notable part of a single of the NHL’s biggest off-ice information times. But looking at the Hawks had been the workforce getting him, he was not about to complain.

‘‘I was a big Chicago fan rising up, observing guys like Duncan Keith,’’ he reported. ‘‘That was one particular of the teams that I preferred to go to [in the 2018 draft], and when it did not take place, I was a small amazed.

‘‘But you really do not seriously command that, just like I couldn’t handle the trade. But when matters like this happen, it’s extremely exciting.’’

On the night time of the trade, Hawks typical supervisor Stan Bowman stated Demin was a player the workforce had regarded drafting and a person they have stored a shut eye on though scouting Denver defensive teammate Ian Mitchell, who is considered their No. 1 prospect and is a around-sure NHL player following period.

Now Demin is upcoming in line, component of an significantly described pipeline from Denver to Chicago.

Defenseman Blake Hillman designed that exact same bounce in 2017 (even though he didn’t adhere in the Hawks’ business), and Denver mentor David Carle said Demin — at 6-two and 194 lbs . — fits the Hillman mildew a lot more carefully than the Mitchell mould (5-11, 179 lbs).

‘‘Slava’s received true fantastic dimension, [and] he’s obtained a whole lot of fantastic actual physical characteristics,’’ Carle stated. ‘‘He’s arguably the smoothest and most normal skater on our team. He can advance pucks, he’s a transitional defenseman and he’s a actual fantastic prospect.’’

That dimension and skating ability has served Demin establish promptly, specifically in the defensive zone. His inventory undoubtedly has risen in the past two many years, and that’s likely section of the reason the Hawks manufactured him an integral section of the Lehner deal.

However, Demin has work to do offensively, and his box-rating generation has not stood out in higher education (six objectives, 17 helps in 73 online games so much). He admitted this year in individual has been a ‘‘learning course of action.’’

‘‘A great deal of it has just been struggling in some cases mentally in game titles and just staying equipped to operate by way of that stuff,’’ he mentioned. ‘‘It’s critical to deal with these lows and come out with a higher.’’

The large-profile trade absolutely sent a self esteem enhance, however, and Demin now will be in a position to transform to Mitchell for assistance.

‘‘[Demin is] a player that, when men and women get to know him, they’re heading to understand why we’re energized to incorporate him to our team,’’ Bowman said.